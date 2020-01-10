Left Menu
Development News Edition

COLUMN-Mild winter sends U.S. natural gas prices tumbling: Kemp

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 19:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 19:15 IST
COLUMN-Mild winter sends U.S. natural gas prices tumbling: Kemp
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. gas prices have fallen even further in recent weeks as the market tries to avert a glut by encouraging power producers to maximize gas combustion and switch away from coal.

Warmer-than-normal temperatures over the last three weeks have been responsible for pushing prompt gas prices within a whisker of multi-year lows. (https://tmsnrt.rs/2T9gUQ0) Futures prices for gas delivered at Henry Hub in March 2020 fell to just $2.09 per million British thermal units on Jan. 2, the lowest since the contract started trading in 2008.

Since then, prices for gas deliveries in March 2020 have risen slightly to $2.15, but they are down from $2.88 at the same point last year and $2.94 in 2018. The fall comes as temperatures across the main population centers of the country have been consistently above average since Dec. 21, data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center shows.

So far this winter, heating demand, as measured by the number of population-weighted heating degree days, has been around 6% lower than the long-run average, and the negative deviation has been growing. But gas production has been rising year-on-year at almost 10%, making maximum power burn essential to avoid an unplanned build up in gas stocks.

Low prices already seem to be working. Stocks have been moving in line with the five-year seasonal average despite the unseasonal warmth. As a result, working stocks ended the year almost exactly in line with the 2014-2018 average.

But cheap gas and maximum power burn are intensifying the problems of coal-fired power plants, which find themselves unable to compete and accelerating closures. On the supply side, low gas prices are tightening the production outlook. The number of rigs drilling for gas has fallen by 39% since the start of last year.

If prices remain low for the next few months, the production-consumption balance is likely to be much tighter by the end of the year as output flattens or even falls. Related columns:

- U.S. gas volatility diminishes on higher output and exports (Reuters, Dec. 20) - U.S. gas market struggles with persistent oversupply (Reuters, Oct. 29)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Huge rival rallies on final day before Taiwan votes

Taipei, Jan 10 AFP Taiwans presidential rivals held massive rallies Friday night in a final push to convince voters on the eve of a closely watched election that looks set to infuriate China and send ripples far beyond its borders. Some 19 ...

Distressed over involvement of JNU students in violence as pointed out in Delhi Police's preliminary probe: HRD Min Nishank.

Distressed over involvement of JNU students in violence as pointed out in Delhi Polices preliminary probe HRD Min Nishank....

WRAPUP 3-U.S. job growth slows in December, but labor market tightening

U.S. job growth slowed more than expected in December, but the pace of hiring likely remains sufficient to keep the longest economic expansion in history on track despite a deepening downturn in a manufacturing sector stung by trade dispute...

TCS gets Supreme Court's stay on NCLAT order reinstating Mistry as director

Indias largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services TCS on Friday said the Supreme Court has stayed the NCLAT order that directed the reinstatement of Cyrus Mistry as a director of the company. Earlier this month, TCS had filed an app...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020