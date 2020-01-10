Bordeaux to host Africa-France summit on sustainable cities

The city of Bordeaux will host the Africa-France summit on sustainable cities from the 4th to the 6th of June 2020. This 28th edition will gather the 54 African heads of state and the French president.

This unprecedented event will gather, in addition to the civil society, all the political and economic stakeholders from France and Africa to discuss innovative projects and solutions for the sustainable cities of the future.

Companies, members of the civil society, local governments, project leaders, project financiers, as well as professional visitors are also invited to this Summit.

(With Inputs from APO)

