Goa waste treatment plant gets environment clearance: Lobo

The waste treatment plant at Banguinim, near Old Goa, has received Environment Clearance from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Waste Management Minister Micheal Lobo said on Saturday. The plant, which will have a capacity to treat 250 tonnes of waste daily, had run into problems as it is situated near Old Goa's churches, which are protected sites notified by the UNESCO.

"The EC was given on January 6. The plant will take care of garbage in north Goa, including capital Panaji. It will take care of 50 tonnes of segregated dry waste, 150 tonnes of segregated wet waste and 50 tonnes of mixed waste per day," Lobo said. He said the facility shall comply with Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change..

