Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equatorial Guinea signs MoUs with successful bidders of EG Ronda 2019

Under EG-RONDA 2019, the government of Equatorial Guinea offered 27 free blocks for exploration across its sedimentary basins.

Equatorial Guinea signs MoUs with successful bidders of EG Ronda 2019
“The results coming out of the EG Ronda 2019 were very encouraging and we hope to see a robust and sustained exploration activity in Equatorial Guinea once these contracts are signed,” declared H.E. Mbaga Obiang Lima, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea has signed several MoUs with successful bidders of its 2019 Licensing Round, on the sidelines of the Atlantic Council's Global Energy Forum in Abu Dhabi.

Under EG-RONDA 2019, the government of Equatorial Guinea offered 27 free blocks for exploration across its sedimentary basins. The licensing round generated interest from 53 companies and resulted in 17 bids.

MoUs have been signed for Block EG-27 with Lukoil and GEPetrol (Niger Basin, offshore), EG-23 with WalterSmith, Hawtai Energy and GEPetrol (Niger Basin offshore), EG-09 with Noble Energy and GEPetrol (Duala Basin, offshore), EG-18 with Africa Oil Corporation and GEPetrol (Rio Muni basin, offshore), EG-03, EG-04, EG-19 and Block P with Vaalco Energy, Levene Energy and GEPetrol (Rio Muni Basin, onshore) and EG-28 with GEPetrol (Rio Muni Basin, offshore). The signing of these MoUs is a first step towards the fast completion of the Production Sharing Contracts.

In addition, the Mining Licensing Round, which had also generated interest from several investors, resulted in the signing of MoUs with Blue Magnolia, who was assigned seven blocks for copper, rare earth elements, PGE, gold, lead, uranium, and bauxite among others; Oro Sac ACorp (M-Partners), who was assigned four blocks for gold, platinum, copper, zinc, lead and nickel; Akoga Resources, who was assigned two blocks for PGE, nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and lithium among others; Manhattan Mining Investment Inc, who was assigned one block for gold, and finally, Shefa Minerals who was also assigned one block for gold.

"The results coming out of the EG Ronda 2019 were very encouraging and we hope to see a robust and sustained exploration activity in Equatorial Guinea once these contracts are signed," declared H.E. Mbaga Obiang Lima, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons. "In 2020, the Year of Investment will see the signing and execution of several such contracts and projects, not only in upstream but also midstream and downstream."

Exploration activity has been slowly recovering in the Gulf of Guinea. In 2019 for instance, Noble Energy announced a discovery after drilling the Aseng 6P well at a depth of 4,000 meters in Equatorial Guinea, confirming expectations that the country remains a promising frontier for oil and gas exploration. Recent discoveries are expected to add an additional 20,000 bopd to Equatorial Guinea's oil production this year.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Netflix lands 24 Oscar nominations, including two for best picture

Streaming video service Netflix Inc scored 24 Academy Award nominations on Monday, including two for the best picture prize, the film industrys highest honor.Netflix Mafia epic The Irishman and divorce drama Marriage Story will compete for ...

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today flagged off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck and participated in the Special National Vendor Development Program on Petroleum Steel sectors for SCST Entrepreneurs...

Christ Pratt relaxes after wrapping up shoot for his next

Christ Pratt wraps up shoot for The Tomorrow War. In a recent Instagram story, Pratt said that he can wash his hair now that the shoot for the upcoming release has finally concluded. Pratt, who had gone with a blond hair look for the movie,...

Senior IPS AP Maheshwari appointed new Director General of CRPF

Senior IPS officer AP Maheshwari was on Monday appointed as the Director-General of Central Reserve Police Force CRPF. The appointments committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of Ministry of Home Affairs for appointment of Dr AP ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020