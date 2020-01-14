Left Menu
UNAMID envoy visits El Geneina to assess damage in intercommunal clashes

Mr. Mamabolo met with the leaders of relevant communities from West Darfur State and listened to their views on how the situation escalated and ways of avoiding a recurrence of such unfortunate incidents at this tragic scale.

The JSR also held a meeting with the heads of UN field offices operating in the El Geneina area and who are dealing with the aftermath of the violence. Image Credit: Twitter(@GermanyUN)

On 13 January, UNAMID Joint Special Representative/Joint Chief Mediator (JSR/JCM), Jeremiah Mamabolo visited the deserted Krinding camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in El Geneina town in West Darfur State, to assess the extent of damage during the recent intercommunal clashes that resulted in a number of fatalities and injuries as well as mass displacement amongst the civilian population in the area.

The JSR expressed his deep regret at the damage that affected the camp "We deeply regret such egregious acts of violence and this camp stands witness on the level of destruction and displacement that resulted from this incident." JSR Mamabolo said.

"We hope that such incidents are a stark reminder to the involved communities that violent means of resolving the dispute can only result in a lose-lose situation. There is never any winner! I, therefore, encourage the leaders and members of local communities to always engage in a meaningful dialogue to resolve their differences and refrain from all acts that would lead to violence and displacement," he added

The JSR also visited the Acting Wali of West Darfur State, Major General Abdulkhalig Badawi at the latter's office who held a meeting with the State Security Committee and the State Humanitarian Relief Committee and the Heads of the UN field Offices operating on the ground. They discussed issues related to the current security situation and the measures taken by the state authorities to restore stability in El Geneina town and surrounding areas as well as the humanitarian support to the affected population and the return of IDPs to their areas.

"I commend the efforts of the Transitional Government of Sudan (TGoS) in engaging with all the parties to the conflict and restoring calm in and around El Geneina town with the support of native administration UN Agencies and other stakeholders," he stated after this meeting.

The JSR also held a meeting with the heads of UN field offices operating in the El Geneina area and who are dealing with the aftermath of the violence. The JSR reiterated the need to provide the necessary humanitarian assistance to the affected population and explored ways where UNAMID can continue to play its part through its state liaison functions staff in west Darfur.

Although UNAMID's peacekeepers withdrew from West Darfur in May 2019, the Mission continues its peacebuilding activities there and works with the UN Country Team and the TGoS at the federal and state levels to ensure speedy delivery of assistance to the affected local communities.

