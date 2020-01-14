Left Menu
Development News Edition

India and Russia to take relations to new heights of cooperation: Pradhan

Speaking to the delegation, Shri Pradhan said, “2019 was a landmark year which boosted the bilateral relations between India and Russia to hitherto unscaled heights. The special and privileged strategic partnership between our two countries was strengthened significantly.

India and Russia to take relations to new heights of cooperation: Pradhan
On crude oil sourcing, Shri Pradhan said, “We are working on the strategy to diversify our crude oil supply sources and we are now exploring ways to import crude from Russia as well.” Image Credit: Twitter(@dpradhanbjp)

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today interacted with a delegation from Russian media. Speaking to the delegation, Shri Pradhan said, "2019 was a landmark year which boosted the bilateral relations between India and Russia to hitherto unscaled heights. The special and privileged strategic partnership between our two countries was strengthened significantly. Hon. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has described Russia as a reliable partner and a special friend and President Putin, in turn, has talked of taking India-Russia relations to new heights of cooperation. It is uncommon to find two major powers that have developed a partnership such as ours."

On bilateral co-operation in the steel sector, Shri Pradhan said, "We remember fondly the contribution of the Soviet Union in the development of our steel industry. We recognize the immense potential of Russia in supplying coking or metallurgical coal, which is largely imported by India, to support the Indian steel industry. During my visit to Moscow and a follow-up visit to Vladivostok, we were able to identify the strong potential for expanding cooperation between India and the Russian Far East for the import of coking coal. Further, I had requested Russian authorities to invest in developing the inland and port logistic of the Far East, improve the connectivity of these ports with mining locations and improvements in evacuation infrastructure. In a short span of fewer than six months, Indian steelmakers significantly increased off-peak of coking coal from Far East Russia. I see great prospects in this sector in the coming years."

Speaking about co-operation in the oil and gas sector, Minister Pradhan said, "With the guidance of our strong leaders, we have strengthened our engagement in the hydrocarbon sector. There is an 'Energy Bridge' between our two countries. With Russia being one of the largest producers of oil and natural gas and India being the world's third-largest energy consumer, Russia has the potential to become an important source to fulfill India's oil and gas requirements. The Joint Statement on cooperation in oil and gas during Hon'ble Prime Minister's visit to Russia in September provides a roadmap to deepen cooperation in the hydrocarbon sector. We invite investments by Russian companies in the Indian oil and gas sector, particularly in the gas business, gas infrastructure, and petrochemicals."

On the gas-based economy, he said, "India has also embarked on the path of becoming a gas-based economy. India is investing over $60 billion in developing natural gas supply and distribution infrastructure. LNG imports from Russia at competitive rates will help us in meeting the objectives of price stability and energy security."

Speaking about the connectivity, Shri Pradhan said, "We are keen to explore the new sea route to source crude oil and LNG through Russia's Arctic. The route has the potential to cut the cost and time for transporting LNG from Russia to India. A sea line between Far-East Russia and the East coast of India will also facilitate the sourcing of coking coal from the region."

On crude oil sourcing, Shri Pradhan said, "We are working on the strategy to diversify our crude oil supply sources and we are now exploring ways to import crude from Russia as well."

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Pb ministers seek action against Cong MP Bajwa for 'revolting' against CM, he remains defiant

Punjab ministers on Tuesday sought disciplinary action against Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa for raising a banner of revolt against Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on public platforms. Reacting to the ministers demand, Bajwa said he will no...

RJD looking forward to contesting Delhi polls in alliance with

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said his party was looking forward to contesting the upcoming Delhi assembly polls in alliance with the Congress, with which it has shared a long partnership in Bihar and on the national level. Yadav, w...

Shah flies kite on occasion of Makar Sankranti

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday flew a kite from a rooftop in Anand Nagar Road area here on the occasion of the Makar Sankranti festival. Shah was seen flying a kite from the rooftop of a building in Kanak Kala Society, accompanie...

AAP fields 3 MP candidates in Delhi Assembly Election, drops Ex PM's Gradnson

HIGHLIGHTAAP has dropped Adarsh Shastri and Commando Surendra Singh.Shoaib Iqbal, considered as strongman of old Delhi has been given ticket from Matia Mahal.Delhi is set to go to polls on Feb 8, votes will be counted on Feb 11. The ruling ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020