Left Menu
Development News Edition

PGF provides $7.11m to Wairarapa for creating water supply

‘PGF funding for these two water projects is essential to help unlock opportunities for the Wairarapa, attract new industries to the region, create more jobs, and future-proof the local economy,” Fletcher Tabuteau said.

PGF provides $7.11m to Wairarapa for creating water supply
“I am very pleased to see the PGF make these incredibly important strategic investments to improve the Wairarapa economy and quality of life for generations to come,” Fletcher Tabuteau said. Image Credit: Pixabay

The Provincial Growth Fund is putting $7.11 million into creating a sustainable water supply for Wairarapa, Parliamentary Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau announced today.

The following two projects will receive the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) funding:

A $7 million investment in Wairarapa Water Limited for the pre-construction development of water storage (and associated distribution) infrastructure at the Wakamoekau site in the Wairarapa.

$110,000 to the Wellington Regional Economic Development Agency Ltd led by the Wairarapa Water Resilience Committee to develop and produce a Wairarapa Water Resilience Strategy.

'PGF funding for these two water projects is essential to help unlock opportunities for the Wairarapa, attract new industries to the region, create more jobs, and future-proof the local economy," Fletcher Tabuteau said.

"Water is a critical enabler for the Wairarapa economy and supply is becoming increasingly under threat due to increased demand caused by a growing population and economy in the region, as well as rising temperatures, declining rainfall and river flows, as a result of climate change."

"A $7 million PGF investment will fund procurement, consenting, planning, engagement, and commercialization of community-based water storage and distribution infrastructure. This follows on from the PGF-funded pre-feasibility study announced in May last year.

"Once finished, this project will provide a resilient freshwater supply for the area leading to many benefits such as providing support to sustainable agriculture and horticulture industries, and help fill domestic demand for freshwater during dry seasons," Fletcher Tabuteau said.

"The PGF is also supporting the 'Wairarapa Water Resilience Strategy', led by the Wairarapa Water Resilience Committee, with $110,000. This project will create a framework to approach future planning for water management, with a particular focus on mitigating the impact of climate change.

"Significant work has been done on individual components of the supply, storage and use of water in Wairarapa but this work has not previously been brought together into a comprehensive plan through a broad resilience lens. Business, as usual, is no longer an option to address the single most important need facing the region.

"I am very pleased to see the PGF make these incredibly important strategic investments to improve the Wairarapa economy and quality of life for generations to come," Fletcher Tabuteau said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Trump criticizes Apple's encryption stance on Pensacola phones

President Donald Trump lashed out at Apple Inc on Tuesday, castigating the iPhone maker for what he said was its refusal to unlock phones used by criminals while benefiting from government help on trade.Trumps tweet came amid the investigat...

Bruins G Rask leaves game after hit to head

Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask sustained an injury early in the first period of Tuesdays game at the Columbus Blue Jackets. Rask was injured 112 into the first period after he was hit in the head by the left glove of Columbus forward ...

Trump ex-adviser Flynn seeks to withdraws guilty plea - court filing

Lawyers for Michael Flynn, U.S. President Donald Trumps former national security adviser, on Tuesday said in a court filing that he would seek to withdraw his guilty plea in former Special Counsel Robert Muellers investigation.Flynn pleaded...

UPDATE 1-Baseball-Red Sox part ways with manager for role in Astros cheating scandal

The Boston Red Sox said on Tuesday they were parting ways with manager Alex Cora in the wake of a sign-stealing scandal involving the Houston Astros, where Cora had been the bench coach, during their World Series-winning 2017 season.The Ast...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020