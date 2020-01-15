Left Menu
Gabriel Obiang Lima holds meeting with Ethiopian counterpart

This follows the visit of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali to Equatorial Guinea and aims to confirm the support and sharing of Equatorial Guinea's experience to the Ethiopian hydrocarbons sector, promoting the exchange of information and know-how between the two countries.

H.E. Samuel Urkato expressed his sincere thanks for the good reception of his Equatorial Guinean counterpart and of the country in general, specifying that the great discovery of gas in Ethiopia will enrich the bonds of union between both African countries. Image Credit: Wikimedia

On the same day, H.E. Samuel Urkato, accompanied by Mr. Robustiano Eyegue Mangue, Director General of Hydrocarbons, visited the CNG plant for the transformation of vehicle flue gas and also visited the oil installations complex of the Marathon, Ampco Methanol and EG LNG companies with the objective of learning about the operation, productivity, distribution, and sale of the final product produced in the complex.

H.E. Samuel Urkato expressed his sincere thanks for the good reception of his Equatorial Guinean counterpart and of the country in general, specifying that the great discovery of gas in Ethiopia will enrich the bonds of union between both African countries.

On the same day, H.E. Samuel Urkato, accompanied by Mr. Robustiano Eyegue Mangue, Director General of Hydrocarbons, visited the CNG plant for the transformation of vehicle flue gas and also visited the oil installations complex of the Marathon, Ampco Methanol and EG LNG companies with the objective of learning about the operation, productivity, distribution, and sale of the final product produced in the complex.

