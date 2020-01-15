Left Menu
Dam levels begin to improve as result of persistent rain

“Dam waters rose by 1% week-on-week, while an average national level is at 60.2% -- an improvement from 59.2% the previous week,” said Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) on Wednesday.

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu encouraged South Africans to use water sparingly, despite the improvement in dam levels as some communities are still experiencing drought. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Dam levels in parts of South Africa have slightly begun to improve as a result of persistent rain.

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu encouraged South Africans to use water sparingly, despite the improvement in dam levels as some communities are still experiencing drought.

"The Eastern Cape and parts of the Northern Cape are reeling, and are among the worst provinces that experience extremely dry conditions," said the Department of Water and Sanitation.

However, this week, the Department of Water and Sanitation recorded that rainfall in Gauteng increased dam levels to 101.2%, followed by the Northern Cape at 77.5%. The Northern Cape government recently declared the drought a provincial disaster.

"Hydrologically, Gauteng and Northern Cape dams fill up quickly since they have fewer, smaller dams that are filled by the slightest rain," the department said.

Mpumalanga dam levels increased to 73.3%, followed by the Free State at 67.7%.

Dam levels in the North West increased to 61%, while those in KwaZulu-Natal rose to 54.3% from 53.4% last week.

Dam levels in Limpopo have improved from just below 50% two months ago, to 58.5% this week.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

