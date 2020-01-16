Left Menu
Development News Edition

Number of Police frontline in Auckland increasing with graduation

Police Minister Stuart Nash says the graduation of eighteen officers from Recruit Wing 333-5 means that more than 1900 new Police have been deployed since the Coalition Government took office.

Number of Police frontline in Auckland increasing with graduation
The new constables graduating today add to the growing diversity of the Police frontline. Image Credit: Stuff

The number of Police on the Auckland frontline is increasing with the graduation today of a special locally-trained wing of new constables.

Police Minister Stuart Nash says the graduation of eighteen officers from Recruit Wing 333-5 means that more than 1900 new Police have been deployed since the Coalition Government took office.

"The last Police graduation in December smashed all sorts of records for Police numbers and underlined the Coalition Government's commitment to crime prevention and community safety. That is continuing during 2020.

"We are training Police at more than double the rate of previous years. During 2019 we deployed 854 new Police, an all-time record for a calendar year. During the nine calendar years 2009-2017, an average of 363 new Police graduated each year.

"Today's graduation means the number of fulltime Police has grown by around 1047 officers since the start of the 2017/18 financial year, after turnover. In addition, a further 200 recruits are currently in training at Police College.

The new constables graduating today add to the growing diversity of the Police frontline. Six were born overseas and the recruits speak a range of second languages, including Mandarin, Korean and Russian.

"There are 11 women and seven men in the wing, with ages ranging between 20 and 50 years. Two of the new graduates describe themselves as single mothers, one of whom is returning to a career in Police after leaving 24 years ago.

"Careers in Policing continue to attract strong interest. In just the first few weeks of 2020, there have been more than 200 applications from aspiring Police officers.

"Our historic Auckland training wings started in September 2018. They offer the first opportunity in more than 45 years for recruits to train in our largest city. Recruits last went through Auckland-based training during 1973-74.

"The 19-week Auckland wings offer a family-friendly alternative to the 16-week residential course at the Royal New Zealand Police College near Porirua. Recruits can return to their own homes at the end of the day, after study and training at the Unitec Mt Albert campus and other specialist sites.

"Many aspiring Police officers, especially those with young children, say it's hard on their families to be away for 16 weeks at a stretch. We want our Police workforce to reflect the demographics of the communities they serve.

The new constables will have a one-week break before starting duties in their districts. The wing is being dispersed as follows:

Auckland City - 4

Counties Manukau - 9

Waitematā - 5

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Lance Reddick to star in Regina King's 'One Night In Miami'

John Wick actor Lance Reddick has joined the cast of Oscar-winning actor Regina Kings directorial debut One Night in Miami. The project is a big screen adaptation of Kemp Powers 2013 stage play which finds iconic historical figures -- young...

Eyewitness to horror: New York museum opens exhibit of art by Holocaust victims

Michael Morris, a curator at New Yorks Museum of Jewish Heritage, was trying to fulfill a run-of-the mill request when he uncovered a treasure trove of eyewitness depictions of the Holocaust, drawn in pencil, ink and crayon. It was a light ...

Tilda Swinton to receive BFI fellowship

Actor Tilda Swinton, best known for films such as Orlando, The Chronicles of Narnia series, Okja and Suspiria, will receive the British Film Institutes highest honour, the BFI Fellowship this year. According to BFIs official website, the ac...

EAM Jaishankar and Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif review overall ties between India and Iran: Sources.

EAM Jaishankar and Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif review overall ties between India and Iran Sources....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020