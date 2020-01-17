Left Menu
Broadway Dreams to provide brand of performing arts training to NZ students



Broadway Dreams takes great pride in guiding students through their professional journey as young artists; giving them the tools, support, and industry connections they need to succeed. Image Credit: Pixabay

Broadway Dreams Founder and President, Annette Tanner has returned to her native New Zealand for the third consecutive year to provide the organization's unique brand of performing arts training to students of all ages. The weeklong intensive continues through January 18, 2020, at the Westpoint Performing Arts Complex in Western Springs Auckland, providing students strenuous professional musical theatre training with a focus on acting, vocal performance and dance taught by top Broadway professionals.

The intensive program will conclude with a Broadway-style musical revue called Broadway Dreams Unplugged where the New Zealand students will have the unique opportunity to perform alongside the Broadway faculty. The performance will take place on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 7:30 PM at St. Matthews (187 Federal Street, Auckland, New Zealand). Tickets are $30 - $35 and can be purchased online at broadwaydreams.org.

The faculty for the 2020 New Zealand Intensive includes Broadway Dreams Founder and President, Annette Tanner, along with Tony Award nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away), musical director Mark Bradley, and celebrity choreographer Victor Jackson, who will direct and choreograph the end of program showcase. Faith Flanders (42nd Street) and Grace Slear (Footloose) will represent the newly launched Broadway Dreams Associate Program which affords the organization's rising stars the ability to teach and inspire younger students under the supervision and mentorship of Broadway Dreams' professional faculty members. New Zealand students will also have the opportunity to work with a roster of guest artists, including Hayden Tee (Matilda, Les Miserables), NZ performer and voice teacher Patrick Kelly (Les Miserables), Jason Yang-Westland (West Side Story), Pamela Sidhu (The Lion King), and Alexandra Grice (Wicked).

In 2019 Broadway Dreams visited five countries with such Broadway talents as the Tony and Olivier Award-winning, Oscar, Grammy, and Golden Globes nominated songwriting team, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty; Tony Award-nominated director, Michael Arden (Once on This Island, Spring Awakening); Emmy Award-winning choreographer, Spencer Liff ("So You Think You Can Dance," Head Over Heels); Tony and Olivier Award-nominated director, Stafford Arima (Allegiance, Ragtime); and Broadway director, writer, and performer, Gordon Greenberg (Holiday Inn). The organization was the first ever to offer a professional musical theater training program to students in Moscow, Russia through a landmark collaboration with the U.S. Embassy, the U.S. Department of State, and Moscow Broadway.

Broadway Dreams takes great pride in guiding students through their professional journey as young artists; giving them the tools, support, and industry connections they need to succeed. Over the past several years, over 160 students have landed roles on Broadway and in national touring or regional productions, including Hamilton, Waitress, The Book of Mormon, SpongeBob SquarePants, Head Over Heels, School of Rock, the upcoming musical, Diana, and more. The organization has inspired more than 13,000 students globally and awarded over $1.5M in financial needs-based scholarships, providing the youth of all socioeconomic backgrounds with performance training, life skills, and ongoing mentorship from the entertainment industry's most distinguished talents.

