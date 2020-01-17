Risk of load shedding is low today: Eskom
“There is enough capacity to meet the forecasted demand,” the power utility said in a statement on Friday.
"There is enough capacity to meet the forecasted demand," the power utility said in a statement on Friday.
"The system is showing improvement with generation units performing better and the level of breakdowns slowly declining."
Eskom said unplanned outages were at 11 374 at 6 am on Friday morning.
The current performance of the system has allowed Eskom to preserve its emergency resources.
"Our teams continue to give periodic updates on the status of the power system as things may change at short notice.
"We ask customers to use electricity wisely to assist us to avoid or limit the levels of load shedding," the utility said.
(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)
