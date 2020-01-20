Adm Karambir Singh inspects ‘Guard of Honour’ presented by NCC cadets

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh visited the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp 2020 at Cariappa Parade Ground here today. He was received by DG NCC Lt Gen Rajeev Chopra. The Chief of Naval Staff inspected the 'Guard of Honour' presented by the NCC cadets from all the three wings i.e. Army, Navy, and Air Force. This was followed by a band display. Admiral Karambir Singh also inspected the flag area prepared by cadets from all the 17 NCC Directorates depicting various social awareness themes. Various Naval Ship models were also displayed.

Later, the Chief of the Naval Staff visited the 'Hall of Fame', a proud possession of the NCC, with a display of a rich archival collection of alumni photographs, models, motivational and another visual delight of the three wings of the NCC. He also witnessed a cultural performance by the cadets depicting the rich Indian culture.

Speaking on the occasion, Admiral Karambir Singh complimented the cadets for presenting an impressive 'Guard of Honour'. He said NCC is a premier youth that is engaged in grooming the youth and empowering them. The Chief of the Naval Staff appreciated the contribution of NCC towards nation-building and its spirit & support during calamities. He also lauded the efforts of NCC cadets in naval activities including long duration and high-risk sailing.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.