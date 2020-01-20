Outreach program held in J&K to expand information about development policies

The Minister of State for Woman and Child Development, Debasree Chaudhuri today said that the Central Government aims to promote good governance, generate employment and ensure all the beneficiary oriented schemes reach the citizens in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K). Addressing a public meeting, during the third day of the Central Government's special public outreach programme to disseminate information about the implementation of its policies and programs for the overall development of Jammu and Kashmir and its people at March, Jammu, Debasree Chaudhuri said that it is a great opportunity given by the Prime Minister to elected representatives to meet people and understand their needs.

The Minister further stated that all the pending approvals for the developmental work in J&K have been cleared, farmers have been compensated for their crop losses and many thousand kilometers of roads have been constructed under PMGSY. She further said that all the centrally sponsored schemes and programs will be given top priority in J&K.

Debasree Chaudhuri said that Integrated Child Development Services is an ambitious initiative of Central Government which provides food, pre-school education, primary healthcare, immunization, health check-up, and referral services to the children and their mothers. She also said that other centrally sponsored schemes including Mid-Day Meals, Pulse Polio, Child Protection and Development, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao can be game-changers for the people of J&K if implemented properly in UT.

Giving details of some centrally sponsored schemes, the Minister said that 2.5 lakh toilets have been constructed under Swach Bharat, Ujjwala scheme has reached hundred percent targets 3.5 lakh golden cards have been distributed under Ayushman Bharat scheme in less than 6 months and rate of disbursal of pensions for Divyangjan and widows has increased from 62% in 2018 to 80% till date.

Stating that democracy at the grass-root level is the need of the hour for the development of J&K, the Minister reiterated that the conduct of Block Development Council Elections in J&K was a historic step that has empowered people and given them a say in the decision making in the Local Government. She further said that the Panchayat elections that were held in 2018, despite various challenges, proves that J&K desires development in every sphere and believes in the policies and programs of the Government.

During her visit, the Minister also laid the foundation stone of two road projects from Machaini- Domana to Chibba Chowk and from Gajansoo to Lohrichak Rathana.

Various delegations called on the Minister of State for Women and Child Development and submitted a memorandum of their demands and problems, which include issues like 4 percent reservation quota and separate schools for physically challenged community and all other facilities which are applicable in different States and UTs for the welfare of Divyangjan persons.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.