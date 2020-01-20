Left Menu
Development News Edition

Int'l Arbitration Tribunal dismisses claims brought against India

The arbitration arose out of the cancellation of Letters of Intent for the issuance of telecommunications licenses to provide 2G services in five telecommunications circles in India by reason, inter alia, of India’s essential security interests.

Int'l Arbitration Tribunal dismisses claims brought against India
The arbitration arose out of the cancellation of Letters of Intent for the issuance of telecommunications licenses to provide 2G services in five telecommunications circles in India by reason, inter alia, of India’s essential security interests. Image Credit: ANI

An International Arbitration Tribunal has dismissed all claims brought against the Republic of India in entirety.

The arbitration arose out of the cancellation of Letters of Intent for the issuance of telecommunications licenses to provide 2G services in five telecommunications circles in India by reason, inter alia, of India's essential security interests.

On July 19, 2019, the Tribunal constituted in accordance with the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) Arbitration Rules 1976, seated at the Hague, Netherlands, and proceedings administered by the Permanent Court of Arbitration, the Hague, Netherlands, rendered its Award in the arbitration brought by Tenoch Holdings Limited (Cyprus), Mr. Maxim Naumchenko (Russian Federation) and Mr. Andrey Poluektov (Russian Federation) against the Republic of India under the Agreement between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of the Republic of India for the Promotion and Mutual Protection of Investments, and the Agreement between the Government of Republic of India and the Government of the Republic of Cyprus for the Mutual Promotion and Protection of Investments.

All claims were dismissed in their entirety.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Iran considers dual nationals on downed Ukrainian plane to be Iranians - TV

Iran considers the passengers with dual nationality, who were on a Ukrainian plane that was shot down accidentally earlier this month, killing all on board, to be Iranian citizens, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday.Many of the 176...

Robert De Niro receives Lifetime Achievement honour at SAG Awards 2020

Hollywood actor Robert De Niro was honoured with this years Lifetime Achievement at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday local time. The 76-year-old actor accepted the award from his long-time friend Leonardo DiCapri...

Much work remains in Colombia's fight against coca cultivation, Pompeo says

Much remains to be done in Colombias fight against the cultivation of coca, the base ingredient in cocaine, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a visit to Bogota on Monday. The Andean country has come under repeated pre...

Djokovic survives scare as rain causes chaos at Australian Open

Melbourne, Jan 20 AFP Novak Djokovic survived a scare to join Roger Federer and Serena Williams in the Australian Open second round as heavy downpours caused chaos on Monday, forcing organisers to postpone a swathe of matches. Defending cha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020