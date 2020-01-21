SA Airways working to re-accommodate passengers on alternative services

South African Airways (SAA) is in the process of consolidating selected domestic flights between the airline's main hub, OR Tambo International Airport in Gauteng, and Cape Town.

The national carrier is also consolidating domestic flights between Johannesburg and Durban's King Shaka airports.

"SAA is working closely with its sister airline, Mango, to re-accommodate passengers on alternative services operated by both airlines to minimize disruptions and thereby ensure passengers reach their destination as quickly as possible," SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali said.

On the international network, SAA is canceling selected services between Johannesburg and Munich. SAA will re-accommodate passengers on its services between Johannesburg and Frankfurt, as well as London Heathrow.

"Some passengers travelling to Munich and others travelling via Munich to other destinations will be re-accommodated for some of their journey on partner airlines in the Star Alliance to minimize delays," Tlali said.

SAA said these decisions are in line with its usual policy of reviewing flights and consolidating services with low demand.

"Furthermore, during the current process of business rescue, these cancellations represent a responsible strategy to conserve cash and optimize the airline's position ahead of any further capital investment," Tlali said.

SAA said consolidation on the Cape Town route is also necessary, as the airline has been operating training flights for pilots on the new state-of-the-art Airbus 350-900 aircraft on this route - before transferring the new planes to international routes.

"The introduction of these larger aircraft has resulted in temporary surplus capacity on the route. SAA will be reviewing further possible flight schedule amendments over the coming days.

"Any operational changes will be communicated to our travel trade partners and customers at the earliest opportunity and passengers will be re-accommodated on other airlines wherever possible," said Tlali.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

