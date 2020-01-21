Left Menu
Development News Edition

SA Airways working to re-accommodate passengers on alternative services

The national carrier is also consolidating domestic flights between Johannesburg and Durban’s King Shaka airports.

SA Airways working to re-accommodate passengers on alternative services
SAA said these decisions are in line with its usual policy of reviewing flights and consolidating services with low demand. Image Credit: Wikipedia

South African Airways (SAA) is in the process of consolidating selected domestic flights between the airline's main hub, OR Tambo International Airport in Gauteng, and Cape Town.

The national carrier is also consolidating domestic flights between Johannesburg and Durban's King Shaka airports.

"SAA is working closely with its sister airline, Mango, to re-accommodate passengers on alternative services operated by both airlines to minimize disruptions and thereby ensure passengers reach their destination as quickly as possible," SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali said.

On the international network, SAA is canceling selected services between Johannesburg and Munich. SAA will re-accommodate passengers on its services between Johannesburg and Frankfurt, as well as London Heathrow.

"Some passengers travelling to Munich and others travelling via Munich to other destinations will be re-accommodated for some of their journey on partner airlines in the Star Alliance to minimize delays," Tlali said.

SAA said these decisions are in line with its usual policy of reviewing flights and consolidating services with low demand.

"Furthermore, during the current process of business rescue, these cancellations represent a responsible strategy to conserve cash and optimize the airline's position ahead of any further capital investment," Tlali said.

SAA said consolidation on the Cape Town route is also necessary, as the airline has been operating training flights for pilots on the new state-of-the-art Airbus 350-900 aircraft on this route - before transferring the new planes to international routes.

"The introduction of these larger aircraft has resulted in temporary surplus capacity on the route. SAA will be reviewing further possible flight schedule amendments over the coming days.

"Any operational changes will be communicated to our travel trade partners and customers at the earliest opportunity and passengers will be re-accommodated on other airlines wherever possible," said Tlali.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Cameroonian soldiers go on trial over shooting of women and children

The trial of seven Cameroonian soldiers accused of participating in the killing of two women and two children has begun behind closed doors, two judicial sources said on Tuesday, after a video of the incident sparked an international outcry...

European Commission and EIB invest EUR 200m into EU space sector

The European Commission is partnering with the European Investment Bank Group, announcing EUR 200 million of investments into the EU space sector, supporting ground-breaking innovation in the industry. During the European Space Policy Confe...

France to train Indian flight surgeons for Gaganyaan mission

France will train Indian flight surgeons to enable them to monitor the health of astronauts selected for the ambitious human space mission Gaganyaan, officials said on Tuesday. The two-week training is a critical aspect of the Gaganyaan pr...

Have factored in possible operational challenges from having all-economy aircraft: Vistara CEO

Some of the 50 aircraft that will join the Vistaras fleet over the next three years will have just economy-class seats and the airline has factored in operational challenges that may arise from having planes with different class configurati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020