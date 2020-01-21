Left Menu
Development News Edition

MoCA directs for screening of passengers arriving from China and Hong Kong 

MoCA has called for immediate implementation of the action plan and strict adherence by identified airports and all concerned airlines.

MoCA directs for screening of passengers arriving from China and Hong Kong 
Airlines staff to guide the passengers in filling up the self-reporting forms before disembarkation so that the filled up format can be checked by APHO staff on arrival. Image Credit: ANI

Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has directed for all logistics support and arrangements to be made immediately with regard to screening of passengers arriving in India from China including Hong Kong at the identified airports i.e. Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Cochin apart from three airports at Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata identified earlier. This is in continuation to the Advisory from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and National Centre for Disease Control, Directorate General of Health Services, under Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India regarding the threat of 'Novel Corona Virus Disease (nCoV) in Wuhan, Hubei province of China.

MoCA has called for immediate implementation of the action plan and strict adherence by identified airports and all concerned airlines. The action plan among others includes the following

In order to facilitate early isolation, In-flight announcements to be made by the airlines (which are directly coming from any airport in China including Hong Kong) requesting passengers with a history of fever and cough and history of travel to Wuhan City in last 14 days to self-declare at the port of arrival or to State Health Authorities.

Airlines staff to guide the passengers in filling up the self-reporting forms before disembarkation so that the filled up format can be checked by APHO staff on arrival.

Airport signage to be displayed boldly at the strategic locations of these seven identified airports

Health Screening at Airports: Thermal Screening of passengers to be undertaken. Provision of space at the pre-immigration area with logistics to install the thermal cameras to be made at these airports. Airlines staff to bring the passengers to the Health counters before the immigration check.

Operational procedures recommended by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) with regard to managing the suspected communicable disease on board an aircraft.

All passengers and crew who are otherwise healthy should be allowed to continue their onward journey. If the ill passenger or crew member is confirmed as a probable case of Wuhan Corona Virus, public health authorities should be notified about the contacts using the Passenger Locator Form.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Deadly storm lashing Spain closes schools, cuts power

Barcelona, Jan 21 AFP A winter storm which has killed three people lashed much of eastern Spain for a third day Tuesday, cutting power, forcing the closure of schools and severing road and rail links. National weather agency Aemet placed mo...

Congress forms 11-member panel to ensure better coordination between party and government in Punjab, Asha Kumari is chairperson.

Congress forms 11-member panel to ensure better coordination between party and government in Punjab, Asha Kumari is chairperson....

Soccer-Sheffield United sign defender Robinson from Nottingham Forest

Sheffield United have signed defender Jack Robinson from Championship side Nottingham Forest on a 2-12 year contract, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Robinson, who started his career at Liverpool, joined Forest in 2018 and went on ...

U.S. calls Iran's $3mln reward to kill Trump "ridiculous"

A U.S. envoy on Tuesday called an Iranian lawmakers offer of a 3 million reward to anyone who killed U.S. President Donald Trump ridiculous and said it pointed to the terrorist underpinnings of the Iranian government.Its just ridiculous but...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020