Left Menu
Development News Edition

DIRCO to host Ubuntu Awards 2020 on 15 February

The awards will be held under the theme, ‘Celebrating Excellence in Diplomacy – Working Together to Build a Better Africa and a Better World’.

DIRCO to host Ubuntu Awards 2020 on 15 February
The purpose of the event is to recognize South African citizens for their distinguished service and contribution to promoting South Africa’s national interests and values across the world. Image Credit: Twitter(@deptoflabour)

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) is scheduled to host the 2020 edition of the annual Ubuntu Awards in Cape Town on Saturday, 15 February 2020.

The awards will be held under the theme, 'Celebrating Excellence in Diplomacy – Working Together to Build a Better Africa and a Better World'.

The nominations period opened in December 2019 and closed on Monday, 20 January 2020.

The purpose of the event is to recognize South African citizens for their distinguished service and contribution to promoting South Africa's national interests and values across the world.

The event takes place traditionally after the opening of Parliament and brings together captains of industry, civil society leaders, members of Cabinet and other eminent persons, including Ambassadors and High Commissioners accredited to South Africa.

The awards are given to South African citizens, who have raised the South African flag high on the international stage.

Winners from previous years include the acclaimed music group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, legendary artist Mama Esther Mahlangu and Olympic stars Caster Semenya and Wayde van Niekerk.

The categories that will be recognized include Ubuntu Economic Diplomacy Award, Ubuntu Social Responsibility Award, Ubuntu Arts and Cultural Diplomacy Award, Ubuntu Youth Diplomacy Award, Ubuntu Sports Diplomacy Award, and the OR Tambo Lifetime Achievement Award.

Members of the public are invited to nominate suitable candidates by completing an entry form, with the option of giving additional supporting material online.

Nominations can be made on www.ubuntuawards2020.co.za.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Necsa appointments: New board members appointed; David Nicholls to chair

South Africas energy minister Gwede Mantashe has appointed seven board members at state nuclear firm Necsa, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said in a statement on Tuesday.The appointments follow the resignation last week of N...

Morphed 'Tanhaji' clip likens PM to Shivaji, Del CM to villain

A morphed video clip depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Chhatrapati Shivaji, Union Home Minister Amit Shah as his trusted military commander Tanhaji and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as the villainous character from Ajay Devgns Bollywood ...

Germany launches raids over suspected Mitsubishi diesel fraud

German prosecutors on Tuesday said they were searching business premises across the country as part of an investigation into suspected diesel emissions cheating involving Mitsubishi cars. Frankfurt prosecutors said they had opened a fraud i...

The Titanic will now be protected by a treaty between US and UK

The wreckage of the Titanic will now be protected under a momentous treaty between the US and UK governments, 107 years after the mammoth ship hit an iceberg and sank to the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean on its maiden voyage. The inter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020