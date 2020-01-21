Left Menu
Indian Navy and GSI sign MoU for sharing seabed sediments data

The MoU was signed today between Commodore AA Abhyankar, who heads the Indian Navy’s Oceanology and Meteorology Directorate and Shri N Maran, Deputy Director-General of GSI.

GSI’s Marine and Coastal survey Division based at Mangaluru has mapped most of India’s 2.1 Million km2  Exclusive Economic Zone and has a vast repository of offshore data. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Navy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Geological Survey of India (GSI) for 'Sharing of seabed sediments data, products and expertise for Naval Application in Meteorology and Oceanography'. The MoU was signed today between Commodore AA Abhyankar, who heads the Indian Navy's Oceanology and Meteorology Directorate and Shri N Maran, Deputy Director-General of GSI.

GSI's Marine and Coastal survey Division based at Mangaluru has mapped most of India's 2.1 Million km2 Exclusive Economic Zone and has a vast repository of offshore data. This data collected using GSI's state-of-the-art oceanic research vessels Samudra Manthan, Samudra Kaustubh, Samudra Shaudhikama, and Samudra Ratnakar, will now be used by Indian Navy's rapidly growing blue water fleet for reliable and accurate oceanographic modeling to support their expansive maritime operations in the Indian Ocean region

(With Inputs from PIB)

