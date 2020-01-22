Japanese Ambassador, Dr. Jitendra Singh discuss mutual cooperation related issues

A delegation led by the Ambassador of Japan, Mr. Satoshi Suzuki called on the Union Minister of State (I/C) Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, here today.

During the meeting, various issues related to mutual collaboration and cooperation between the two countries were discussed. There is a huge Japanese investment in infrastructure projects in the North-Eastern region of the country. The upgradation of the Aizwal- Tuipang Section of NH 54 with a length of 372 km is being done with JICA assistance at a cost of Rs 6168 Cr. This road would provide seamless connectivity to Sittwe port in Myanmar as part of the Government's Act East Policy. In the area of forest management, there is Japanese collaboration with the State Governments of Tripura, Sikkim, and Nagaland and soon there will be a collaboration with the state of Meghalaya in this field. Among other issues, mutual collaboration in the areas of bamboo, disaster management, road infrastructure, and the Guwahati Sewerage project, was also discussed.

Discussing the role of mutual cooperation between the two countries, it was mentioned that the meeting of Indo-Japan Working Group on Nuclear Energy Cooperation is scheduled to be held next month. On the issue of collaboration between India and Japan in the area of outer space, it was mentioned that bilateral discussions were held last year.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that India shares traditional relations with Japan. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, new areas of mutual collaboration are being added to it. The Minister mentioned the Bullet train project in this regard. He added that during the last five years, Japanese engagement in India's infrastructure projects has increased. Recently 12 nursing caregivers from J&K and Ladakh have been taken up for jobs in Japan through the initiative of private agencies, the Minister added.

(With Inputs from PIB)

