Left Menu
Development News Edition

African Energy Chamber welcomes reappointment of Minister Novak

“Minister Novak has ensured that African companies have a seat at the table, built partnerships and pushed President Putin’s mission to broaden and strengthen relationships with Africa,” said Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, NJ Ayuk.

African Energy Chamber welcomes reappointment of Minister Novak
“The African Energy Chamber has always enjoyed a good relationship with him and the Russian energy sector and, we look forward to furthering our collaboration,” he added. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has appointed a new cabinet, keeping key ministers. Amongst those retaining their seats in the office is the country's energy minister Alexander Novak who played an instrumental role in the oil production deal with the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The African Energy Chamber (EnergyChamber.org) welcomes the reappointment of Minister Novak who has always supported the establishment of new alliances with Africa and believes this move signals the potential for further cooperation for Russia and Africa.

"Minister Novak has ensured that African companies have a seat at the table, built partnerships and pushed President Putin's mission to broaden and strengthen relationships with Africa," said Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, NJ Ayuk. "The African Energy Chamber has always enjoyed a good relationship with him and the Russian energy sector and, we look forward to furthering our collaboration," he added.

Having maintained his seat as energy minister since 2012, Novak's reappointment is received as the Kremlin's commitment to the continuation of the OPEC+ strategy which has already seen Russian companies benefit from bilateral cooperation with OPEC member states and boosted oil prices.

"Alexander Novak has emerged as the reliable and dependable bridge between OPEC and non-OPEC in the Declaration of Cooperation. He has earned the respect and admiration of all participating countries in the OPEC+ group," said H.E. Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, Secretary-General of OPEC. Adding that, "His reappointment as Russia's Energy Minister at this crucial juncture will further strengthen the collaboration with OPEC in our noble course to maintain oil market stability in the interest of producers, consumers, and the global economy."

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

DAVOS-Trump says U.S. to add more countries to travel ban soon

The United States is moving to add more countries to its travel ban list, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, but gave no other details, saying the changes would be announced soon.The Trump administration is planning to add seven...

Priority status for EU fossil fuel projects raises green hackles

European lawmakers on Wednesday approved the European Unions list of priority energy projects that are eligible for up to 30 billion euros 33.5 billion in funding, ignoring objections over its inclusion of fossil fuel schemes.The European C...

UPDATE 1-China companies issue staff with masks, travel warnings as virus outbreak fears grow

Companies across China are handing out masks and warning staff to avoid the central city of Wuhan amid fears that the new flu-like coronavirus will rapidly spread with much of the population embarking on travel for Lunar New Year holidays. ...

DAVOS-Trump says he would have loved to have seen Greta Thunberg speak

U.S. President Donald Trump said he doesnt think climate change is a hoax and would have loved to have seen Greta Thunberg speak while he was at Davos.Trump, who has sparred back and forth with the teenage climate activist, made the comment...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020