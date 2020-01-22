Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lawlessness to not be tolerated, transporting public entities told

The Minister called on the leaders to ensure that they hire skilled professionals in order to achieve the set targets for the entities.

Lawlessness to not be tolerated, transporting public entities told
The Minister said the leaders must in their interventions, be cognizant of the necessity to create and advance Small, Medium and Micro Enterprise Businesses (SMMEs), co-operatives, village and township economies. Image Credit: Twitter(@MbalulaFikile)

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has told chairpersons and chief executives for transporting public entities that lawlessness will not be tolerated.

Addressing the leaders on Wednesday during a meeting in Johannesburg, he said state-owned entities constitute an important vehicle in economic transformation, with the purpose of operationalizing the broad socio-economic development plans of the government.

"Your respective mandates are important in solving the unproductive parts of the economy, whilst reflecting the broad policy framework of government.

"This, therefore, means that none of you can afford to waste resources and be havens of corruption. We must address governance and financing challenges with single-minded determination and urgency," the Minister said.

The Minister called on the leaders to ensure that they hire skilled professionals in order to achieve the set targets for the entities.

"We must equally take firm and decisive action to improve the performance of your respective entities through better governance, by ensuring the appointment of skilled staff and board members with the requisite skills, while guarding against improper interference, particularly in the allocation of tenders and appointment of staff," Mbalula said.

The Minister said the leaders must in their interventions, be cognizant of the necessity to create and advance Small, Medium and Micro Enterprise Businesses (SMMEs), co-operatives, village and township economies.

"The market for these businesses to flourish in the townships and villages are there and our people need to be supported to actualize the business opportunities and create better lives for themselves," he said.

The Minister said the work of the transport sector must be guided by five strategic priorities.

These include safety as an enabler of service delivery; public transport that enables social emancipation and an economy that actually works; infrastructure build that grows the economy; building a maritime nation, elevating the ocean economy and accelerating transformation towards greater economic participation.

"We must similarly seek to optimize the developmental impact of our capital investment programme, particularly through the maximization of local content, with the explicit aim of creating jobs and strengthening the local industry. Industrial linkages, labor absorption, and increased Black participation must remain key objectives to ensure that we impact positively on the lives of our people," he said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

DAVOS-Trump says U.S. to add more countries to travel ban soon

The United States is moving to add more countries to its travel ban list, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, but gave no other details, saying the changes would be announced soon.The Trump administration is planning to add seven...

Priority status for EU fossil fuel projects raises green hackles

European lawmakers on Wednesday approved the European Unions list of priority energy projects that are eligible for up to 30 billion euros 33.5 billion in funding, ignoring objections over its inclusion of fossil fuel schemes.The European C...

UPDATE 1-China companies issue staff with masks, travel warnings as virus outbreak fears grow

Companies across China are handing out masks and warning staff to avoid the central city of Wuhan amid fears that the new flu-like coronavirus will rapidly spread with much of the population embarking on travel for Lunar New Year holidays. ...

DAVOS-Trump says he would have loved to have seen Greta Thunberg speak

U.S. President Donald Trump said he doesnt think climate change is a hoax and would have loved to have seen Greta Thunberg speak while he was at Davos.Trump, who has sparred back and forth with the teenage climate activist, made the comment...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020