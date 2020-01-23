Left Menu
New Zealand regains position as least corrupt country

“New Zealanders can be proud that our reputation as one of the least corrupt countries in the world has been restored,” says Andrew Little.

The Corruption Perceptions Index is the most widely used indicator of corruption worldwide. Image Credit: Wikimedia

New Zealand has regained its position as the least corrupt country in the world for the second time under this Coalition Government, says Justice Minister Andrew Little.

"Since coming to office, this government has launched a public information campaign to raise awareness about the problem of money laundering by domestic and foreign criminals here in New Zealand called Keep Our Money Clean.

"We've strengthened New Zealand's democracy by making several important amendments to our electoral law, including making it easier for New Zealanders to enroll and vote.

"Most recently we have banned foreign donations, sending a clear signal that foreign interference in our democracy is not welcome.

"This Coalition Government has a proven track record on protecting the integrity of our electoral system, and I'm pleased this has been reflected in Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index," Andrew Little says.

The Corruption Perceptions Index is the most widely used indicator of corruption worldwide.

The Corruption Perceptions Index scores and ranks countries/territories based on how corrupt a country's public sector is perceived to be by experts and business executives.

New Zealand was ranked first equal out of 180 countries on perceived levels of corruption. New Zealand sits first equal with Denmark with a score of 87 out of 100.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

