Left Menu
Development News Edition

UNAMID chief meets Sudan officials after looting incidents of assets in Darfur

The mechanism comprises of UNAMID, UN Country Team, Sudan Ministry of Defence and other relevant Sudanese authorities.

UNAMID chief meets Sudan officials after looting incidents of assets in Darfur
UNAMID looks forward to the immediate reinstatement of this joint security mechanism and expresses its willingness to play its part in ensuring its successful implementation. Image Credit: Twitter(@UNPeacekeeping)

In the aftermath of the recent looting incidents of UN assets in West, South and more recently, North Darfur, UNAMID's Joint Special Representative/Joint Chief Mediator, Jeremiah Mamabolo met with Government of Sudan officials and agreed to immediately reactivate a joint security mechanism that will allow for speedy security-related consultations and decisions.

This development follows meetings JSR Mamabolo held in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum with the Sudan Minister of Defence (MOD) and with the Assistant Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on 16 January and 24 January 2020, respectively. The mechanism comprises of UNAMID, UN Country Team, Sudan Ministry of Defence and other relevant Sudanese authorities.

"This is an important step towards ensuring the safety and security of local communities, UN staff, and assets when incidents like the recent looting in Kabkabiya occur. A central body like the joint security mechanism will enhance security-related cooperation between UNAMID and the host government, a key element in achieving immediate and impactful response to these challenging situations," JSR Mamabolo noted.

"For instance, in the recent Kabkabiya looting incident, MoFA, and related security elements, once alerted by the Mission of the developing situation, immediately deployed in the area averting further destruction of property and possible loss of lives. UNAMID Pakistan Battalion, based in Kabkabiya also reacted speedily to the call for support and secured the concerned UN agency premises. This collaborative approach is to be commended and replicated in the future, when such incidents occur," UNAMID JSR added.

UNAMID looks forward to the immediate reinstatement of this joint security mechanism and expresses its willingness to play its part in ensuring its successful implementation.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU will 'never, never, never' compromise on single market -Barnier

The European Unions chief Brexit negotiator on Monday warned Britain that the bloc would never, never, never compromise on the integrity of its single market, adding London had underestimated the costs of leaving.Some British politicians ha...

UPDATE 1-Germany plans to evacuate citizens from Wuhan -Der Spiegel

Germany will become the latest country to evacuate its citizens from Chinas coronavirus-struck Wuhan region, with the German air force repatriating 90 Germans living in the area, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Monday.The epidemic, which o...

Heavy deployment of armed forces in Malkangiri's cut-off area after villagers killed Maoist

The cut-off area in Odishas Malkangiri district turned into a fortress with a huge deployment of armed forces on Monday, two days after villagers killed a Maoist and left another injured for attacking them for supporting development activit...

Thousands flee northwest Syria as Assad pushes closer to Idlib

A renewed drive by President Bashar al-Assad to recapture rebel-held territory in Syrias northwest sparked a fresh exodus of many thousands of civilians toward Turkeys border on Monday amid heavy air strikes, aid workers and witnesses said....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020