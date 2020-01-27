Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Taliban has claimed that it has shot down a plane carrying US military personnel in Ghazni on Monday, Reuters reported quoting Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban. The group also claimed that all personnel on board, including high-ranking officers, were killed in the crash.

"The plane, which was on an intelligence mission, was brought down in Sado Khel area of Deh Yak district of Ghazni province," said Mujahid.

A senior defense official investigating the crash said no senior US official was killed and added that they were still investigating the cause of the crash. No one from the US military was immediately available for comment.

According to the statement, the plane was used for espionage purposes. The group has also claimed that the bodies of all onboard including alleged CIA officers are in their custody.

The US military had earlier said it is investigating reports of an airplane crash in Taliban-controlled territory in Afghanistan. US Army Major Beth Riordan, a spokeswoman for US Central Command, however, said it remained unclear whose aircraft was involved in the crash.

It was earlier being speculated that the plane belonged to the state-owned Ariana Afghan Airlines, however, the company said the rumors were "not true".

Update: An aircraft that crashed in Afghanistan on Monday was a small U.S. military plane, U.S. officials told Reuters. The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said there were no indications so far that the plane had been brought down by enemy activity. One of the officials said there were believed to be less than 10 people on the plane.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. stock rally faces major test as China virus spreads

The latest rally in U.S. stocks is facing a serious test, as the SP 500 heads towards its worst loss in months on concerns over how the coronavirus will impact the global economy.So far, the selling has been measured, with most investors co...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Supreme Court allows Trump's 'public charge' immigration curb

The U.S. Supreme Court gave the go-ahead on Monday for one of President Donald Trumps hardline immigration policies, allowing his administration to implement a rule denying legal permanent residency to certain immigrants deemed likely to re...

EU will 'never, never, never' compromise on single market -Barnier

The European Unions chief Brexit negotiator on Monday warned Britain that the bloc would never, never, never compromise on the integrity of its single market, adding London had underestimated the costs of leaving.Some British politicians ha...

UPDATE 1-Germany plans to evacuate citizens from Wuhan -Der Spiegel

Germany will become the latest country to evacuate its citizens from Chinas coronavirus-struck Wuhan region, with the German air force repatriating 90 Germans living in the area, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Monday.The epidemic, which o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020