Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Railways inaugurates first Waste to Energy Plant on 22 Jan

This Waste to Energy Plant, a patented technology called POLYCRACK, is first-of-its-kind in Indian Railways and fourth in India.

Indian Railways inaugurates first Waste to Energy Plant on 22 Jan
The process is a closed-loop system and does not emit any hazardous pollutants into the atmosphere. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Railways has commissioned the country's first governmental Waste to Energy Plant, having a capacity of 500 Kg waste per day, in Mancheswar Carriage Repair Workshop at Bhubaneswar in East Coast Railway. Member Rolling Stock, Shri Rajesh Agarwal inaugurated this plant on 22nd January 2020 along with GM, East Coast Railway. This Waste to Energy Plant has been constructed in three months.

This Waste to Energy Plant, a patented technology called POLYCRACK, is first-of-its-kind in Indian Railways and fourth in India. It is the world's first patented heterogeneous catalytic process that converts multiple feedstocks into hydrocarbon liquid fuels, gas, carbon and water. Polycrack Plant can be fed with all types of Plastic, Petroleum sludge, Un-segregated MSW (Municipal Solid Waste) with moisture up to 50%, E-Waste, Automobile fluff, Organic waste including bamboo, garden waste, etc., and Jatropha fruit and palm bunch. Waste generated from Mancheswar Carriage Repair Workshop, Coaching Depot, and Bhubaneswar Railway Station will be feeder material for this plant.

The process is a closed-loop system and does not emit any hazardous pollutants into the atmosphere. The combustible, non-condensed gases are re-used for providing energy to the entire system and thus, the only emission comes from the combustion of gaseous fuels. The emissions from the combustion are found to be much less than prescribed environmental norms. This process will produce energy in the form of Light Diesel Oil which is used to light furnaces.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN criticizes Iraq trials of ISIS "members", including human shields

The United Nations on Tuesday raised serious concerns about the trials of hundreds of alleged Islamic State members in Iraq, some of whom merely prepared meals, offered medical services or even acted as human shields for the jihadist group....

Eriksen 'could not wait' for Inter move

Milan, Jan 28 AFP Christian Eriksen said he was desperate to join Inter Milan this month after completing a protracted move from Tottenham on Tuesday. Eriksen, 27, has signed a contact until 2024 with the Italian giants after the clubs reac...

JK admin taking preventive steps amid coronavirus fears

The Jammu and Kashmir administration ordered officials on Tuesday to screen travellers arriving from abroad, including China and Nepal, at airports for the deadly novel coronavirus. The virus has killed more than 100 people in China after b...

NTPC engaged as PMC by Togo for 300 MW solar projects

Togo has appointed power giant NTPC as its project management consultant PMC for about 300 MW of solar power projects in the West African nation, the Power Ministry said on Tuesday. The letter of engagement of NTPC as the PMC for developmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020