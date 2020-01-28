Ghana benefiting from UNDP-supported project of clean water sources

Communities in northern Ghana are benefiting from the rehabilitation of water sources which is expected to boost livelihoods and build resilience against climate change, thanks to a project supported by the UN Development Programme (UNDP).

Around 50 percent of the population in the north of the West African country does not have access to clean drinking water, leaving them vulnerable to illness and disease.

But now the rehabilitation and construction of new boreholes and dams as well as irrigation systems in 50 communities are helping meet domestic water needs and provide innovative opportunities for growing crops in a region affected by climate change.

One group of farmers has discovered a new crop which is boosting incomes.

