Cabinet approves official amendments to ensure reforms in Homoeopathy education

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has given its approval to the official amendments in the National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2019 for amending the Homoeopathy Central Council (HCC) Act, 2973. Presently, the Bill is pending in Rajya Sabha.

The amendments will:

ensure necessary regulatory reforms in the field of Homoeopathy education.

enable transparency and accountability for protecting the interest of the general public.

The Commission will promote the availability of affordable healthcare services in all parts of the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)

