Left Menu
Development News Edition

28,821 port employees to get productivity linked reward as cabinet extends scheme

This Scheme is fostering better industrial relationships and congenial work atmosphere in the Port Sector, apart from stimulating better productivity.

28,821 port employees to get productivity linked reward as cabinet extends scheme
Productivity Linked Reward will be calculated on the existing wage ceiling for calculation of Bonus at Rs. 7000/- per month. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has given its approval to extend the existing Productivity Linked Reward (PLR) Scheme beyond 2017-18 until any change/amendment is made in the Scheme.

The Scheme will annually benefit to 28,821 Major Port Trusts and Dock employees/workers and the yearly estimated outgo will be Rs.46 crore. Productivity Linked Reward will be calculated on the existing wage ceiling for calculation of Bonus at Rs. 7000/- per month. This Scheme is fostering better industrial relationships and congenial work atmosphere in the Port Sector, apart from stimulating better productivity.

There is an existing scheme of Productivity Linked Reward (PLR) for the employees/workers of Major Port Trusts and Dock Labour Board, wherein Productivity Linked Reward is granted on the basis of the composite Ports Performance Index (50% weightage to All India Performance and 50% weightage to individual port performance) on yearly basis based on the settlement arrived at between Management and the Labour Federations of the Major Port Trusts.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Much-changed PSG see off Pau to book quarter-final spot

Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain progressed to the French Cup quarter-finals with a comfortable 2-0 win at third tier Pau on Wednesday. Goals from Leandro Paredes and Pablo Sarabia either side of halftime were enough to earn the champions v...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. fourth quarter goods trade deficit widens, prompting growth forecast cuts

The U.S. goods trade deficit rose sharply in December as imports rebounded and businesses became more cautious on accumulating inventory, prompting some economists to cut their fourth quarter economic growth estimates.The housing market als...

Pakistan says terrorists from Afghanistan fired 2 rockets on border

Pakistan on Wednesday said that terrorists from Afghanistan fired two rockets which landed near a border crossing, forcing authorities to close down the frontier for security purposes. The rockets landed near the Torkham Border Terminal on ...

No voting in European Parliament on CAA: Sources

In a diplomatic win for India, there will be no voting in the European Parliament on the resolution on the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA on Thursday, government sources told ANI. The voting in the Parliament was scheduled for Thursday on a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020