Madhavpur Mela to mark cultural integration of Gujarat with NE: DoNER Minister

The Union Minister of State (I/C) Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials of the Gujarat Government here today to review preparations for the forthcoming Madhavpur Mela of Gujarat. The Secretary, DoNER, Dr. Inder Jit Singh, Secretary, North Eastern Council (NEC), Shri K. Moses Chalai and senior officers of NEC, besides Resident Commissioners/representatives of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Manipur also participated.

Dr. Jitendra Singh directed the officials that events including cultural performances, crafts display, and food festivals of the NER region be showcased in major cities of Gujarat including Ahmedabad to generate wider interest among the local population. He said the Madhavpur Mela will mark the cultural integration of Gujarat with the North-East under the Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat announced by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

The annual fair is held at Madhavpur Ghed in Porbandar district and the Mela this year will commence on 2nd April, a day after the Ram Navami festival. The eight states of the Northern Eastern Region will participate in a big way during the Madhavpur Mela

Madhavpur Ghed, a small but culturally significant village, is the place where, according to folklore, Lord Krishna married Rukmini, the daughter of King Bhishmaka. Madhavpur lies on the seashore, close to Porbandar. A 15th-century Madhavrai temple marks the site. This event is commemorated by a cultural fair held every year, commencing on Ram Navami. A colorful chariot carrying the idol of Lord Krishna circumnavigates the village and the festivities usually continue for five days.

The week-long 'Utsav' will see a vibrant cultural trail of art, dance, music, poetry, story-telling and folk drama from Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and the other North-Eastern States with the aim to integrate the rich cultures of the two regions.

Dr. Jitendra Singh later held a Review Meeting of the Ministry of DoNER. He was informed about the progress of utilization of funds by different States under various schemes of NEC and MDoNER with special focus on Manipur, setting up of Bamboo Industrial Park at Dima Hasao district of Assam and digital/virtual classrooms in the NER, student hostels at JNU and Rohini and North-East Convention Centre (NECC) at Dwarka in New Delhi besides examining viability of introduction of seaplane at Brahmaputra River Front and Umrangso Reservoir under UDAN 3.0 of Regional Connectivity Scheme of the Civil Aviation Ministry. Dr. Jitendra Singh stressed on expediting and setting deadlines for completion of projects.

During the meeting, Dr. Jitendra Singh, who is also the Vice-Chairman of the NEC, lauded the decision of the Union Cabinet today approving the allocation of thirty percent of the NEC's allocation for new projects for focused development of deprived areas, neglected sections of society and emerging priority sectors. He thanked the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also the Chairman of the NEC, for the momentous decision.

The projects under the existing "Schemes of NEC" will accrue socio-economic benefits to the marginalized and vulnerable groups of people in backward and neglected areas of the North Eastern States. It will lead to faster decision making and quick implementation of the projects.

On the occasion, Dr. Jitendra Singh also gave away certificates and prize money to winners of the Decipher North-East Quiz contest.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.