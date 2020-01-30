Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany supports Namibia to explore desalination of seawater as water source

The outcome of the concept workshop will guide the work for the remainder of the study and will conclude with a final workshop before the study is finalized.

Germany supports Namibia to explore desalination of seawater as water source
German Ambassador Herbert Beck emphasized at the workshop the complexity and interdependence of questions assessed by the feasibility study. Image Credit: ANI

As the driest country in Sub-Saharan Africa, Namibia faces unique challenges with regard to its water resources. Windhoek, as well as the coastal towns of Walvis Bay and Swakopmund, are under pressure to meet the increasing water supply demands at a time when water resources are becoming ever more unreliable and prolonged exploitation of existing resources is not sustainable.

The German Government, therefore, supports Namibia to explore opportunities for the desalination of seawater as a reliable and sustainable source of drinking water. In cooperation with the German KfW Development Bank, a feasibility study was commissioned to provide recommendations at long-term solutions for the water supply to the central coast and central area of Namibia, including Windhoek as well as en route users.

On 29 and 30 January 2020, the concept workshop for the desalination feasibility study was held in Windhoek, marking the progress of the study to date and bringing together all stakeholders in order to evaluate the preliminary findings as well as to guide the study to its successful conclusion.

Long-term sustainable water supply

The desalination feasibility study is in the process of carrying out a detailed analysis of the projected water demand in the coastal and central region and will develop a proposal for, among other things, the proposed corresponding desalination option, water transfer system, and power infrastructure required. Additionally, the study will provide a comparison of the desalination option for the CAN area with the already by the Namibian government examined the possibility of sourcing water from the Okavango.

The outcome of the concept workshop will guide the work for the remainder of the study and will conclude with a final workshop before the study is finalized. The final results of the feasibility study are expected before the end of 2020.

Continued cooperation in the water sector

German Ambassador Herbert Beck emphasized at the workshop the complexity and interdependence of questions assessed by the feasibility study. To his view, the study shall provide "a comprehensive decision-making tool to the Namibian Government to make sound decisions for the future water supply of the coastal and central region."

Abraham Nehemia, Chief Executive Officer of NamWater, expressed his gratitude towards the German Government for the generous financial support and especially KfW for its support towards the execution of the study. He emphasized that water security challenges facing Namibia require a concerted effort of all stakeholders in order to pull together all the available resources be it financial, human or material. The enormous participation by people from different segments and levels of stakeholders that include politicians, technocrats, diplomats, development partners, and government entities demonstrated the degree of importance accorded to the study and to the project. NamWater equally values the participation and the interest of the stakeholders and appreciates the transparent approach during the execution of the study.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-What do we know about the new coronavirus?

A new coronavirus that has killed 170 people in China is spreading to other countries, alarming health experts. Here is some of what we know - and dont know - about the virusWHERE DID THE VIRUS COME FROM The virus is believed to have origin...

Kafeel Khan held in Mumbai over 'inflammatory remarks', handed over to UP Police

Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday obtained transit remand for Dr Kafeel Khan, arrested in Mumbai for allegedly making inflammatory remarks at an anti-CAA protest at Aligarh Muslim University last month. A police official said the doctor, who...

C'garh cabinet passes anti-CAA resolution, may bring motion in

The Congress-led Chhattisgarh government is likely to table a resolution in the state Legislative Assembly against the recently enacted Citizenship Amendment Act CAA. The state cabinet on Thursday passed a resolution opposing the Act and u...

Ethiopian airlines suspends all flights to China amid coronavirus outbreak

Ethiopian airlines on Thursday has suspended all flights to China, where an outbreak of coronavirus has killed at least 170 people, according to the airlines passenger call centre.An Ethiopian Airlines spokesman declined to comment....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020