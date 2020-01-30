India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

As part of the ongoing Indo-Bangladesh defense cooperation, a joint military training exercise SAMPRITI-IX is being conducted at UMROI, Meghalaya, India from 03 Feb to 16 Feb 2020. Exercise SAMPRITI is an important bilateral defense cooperation endeavor between India and Bangladesh and will be the ninth edition of the exercise which is hosted alternately by both countries.

During the joint military exercise SAMPRITI-IX, a Command Post Exercise (CPX) and a Field Training Exercise (FTX) will be conducted. For both the CPX and FTX, a scenario where both nations are working together in a Counter-Terrorism environment will be simulated under the UN Charter. The FTX curriculum is progressively planned where the participants will initially get familiar with each other's organizational structure and tactical drills. Subsequently, joint tactical exercise will be conducted wherein the battle drills of both the armies will be practiced. The training will culminate with a final validation exercise in which troops of both armies will jointly practice a Counter-Terrorist Operation in a controlled and simulated environment.

In addition, to understand each other at a tactical level, greater cultural understanding will be emphasized to strengthen military trust and cooperation between the two nations.

(With Inputs from PIB)

