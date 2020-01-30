Left Menu
Development News Edition

SA to establish new governing council of APRM

Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu, in his capacity as the APRM Focal Point for South Africa, will preside over the process that will lead the roll-out plan of the second review process of the country.

SA to establish new governing council of APRM
The formation of the National Governing Council (NGC) will pave the way for preparing for the country’s second Generation Review taking off from next month. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

South Africa will on Saturday begin the process of establishing its new National Governing Council of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM).

Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu, in his capacity as the APRM Focal Point for South Africa, will preside over the process that will lead the roll-out plan of the second review process of the country.

The formation of the National Governing Council (NGC) will pave the way for preparing for the country's second Generation Review taking off from next month.

Once established, the new NGC will be expected to lead the country's self-assessment process and ensure its credibility and ultimately produces the Country Self-Assessment Report (CSAR) at the end of the process for the APRM.

The NGC structure is at the core of the functioning and success of the country's APRM, as its key role is to mobilize and ensure the participation of all stakeholders and citizens in general to the APRM processes.

The structure comprises representatives and key stakeholders from government, civil society, private sector, marginalized communities and organisations representing women, youth and people with disabilities.

The APRM statute demands that Member States set up the NGC as a national structure that will, among others, ensure the strategic functioning of the APRM at the national level and provide strategic policy guidance for its implementation, ensure that the country review process is technically competent, credible and free from political manipulation.

This also includes leading the APRM sensitization programs countrywide and ensure that all stakeholders participate in the process and own it, as well as ensuring that all the concerns outlined in the self–assessment reports and in the country review reports are addressed in its National Programmes of Action (NPOA).

The role of the Minister as the Focal Point of the APRM is to provide leadership, ensure that all APRM processes are conducted according to the values and principles of the APRM.

Central to these principles is to ensure the broad-based participation of the stakeholders across South Africa.

Also, next month, South Africa takes over the Chairpersonship of the Committee of Focal Points of the APRM programme from the Republic of Chad, a continental ministerial platform for all 40 APRM participating member states. This means that Minister Mchunu will play a leading role in advancing the agenda to improve governance in the continent.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Irish government backs rescue package for governing body

Irelands government agreed on Thursday to support a financial rescue package for the Football Association of Ireland, including restoration and doubling of its state funding that it said would ensure Irish soccer has a secure future. The FA...

J-K: Paharis to get 4 pc reservation in recruitment, admission in professional institutions

The Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council on Thursday granted four per cent reservation to Pahari speaking people in direct recruitment and admission and distribution of seats in professional institutions at the postgraduate level. The d...

FACTBOX-What do we know about the new coronavirus?

A new coronavirus that has killed 170 people in China is spreading to other countries, alarming health experts. Here is some of what we know - and dont know - about the virusWHERE DID THE VIRUS COME FROM The virus is believed to have origin...

Kafeel Khan held in Mumbai over 'inflammatory remarks', handed over to UP Police

Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday obtained transit remand for Dr Kafeel Khan, arrested in Mumbai for allegedly making inflammatory remarks at an anti-CAA protest at Aligarh Muslim University last month. A police official said the doctor, who...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020