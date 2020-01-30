Left Menu
Central willing to extend support to state transport agencies: Gadkari 

Speaking at the 3rd edition of ‘International Conference and Exhibition on Public Transport Innovation 2020’, organized by FICCI and Association of State Road Transport Undertakings, Mr. Gadkari invited the corporate sector to share the suggestions to transform the sector.

The Minister added that the state public transport agencies have been making losses except for some states in the south and west. Image Credit: Twitter(@ficci_india)

Mr. Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport & Highways and MSMEs, today said that the government will come out with a new transport policy, which will transform the transportation sector, within a month.

Speaking at the 3rd edition of 'International Conference and Exhibition on Public Transport Innovation 2020', organized by FICCI and Association of State Road Transport Undertakings, Mr. Gadkari invited the corporate sector to share the suggestions to transform the sector. "I assure you that within a month we will declare a new transport policy."

The Minister added that the state public transport agencies have been making losses except for some states in the south and west. The central government is willing to extend all kinds of support to the state transport agencies including sourcing finance from foreign agencies subject to the condition that all are willing to undergo a major transformation.

Mr. Gadkari also suggested the states to shift from diesel to LNG as 'LNG is the fuel for future' and as compared to diesel, LNG use results in a saving of 60 percent.

"We will financially support new innovations and research in the sector. I will also ask the automobile manufacturers to bring in new technologies like the electric mobility card, which is used instead of purchasing a ticket for a bus ride. We can save much both in diesel and tickets," said Mr. Gadkari.

Mr. Dilip Chenoy, Secretary-General, FICCI, thanked the Minister for his thoughts on capital raising, sustainability, and profitability including the use of alternative fuels and transforming the public transport system.

"Now the stakeholders need to take up projects and make investments, and jointly transform the sector," said Mr. Chenoy.

