Adv. Kholeka Gcaleka appointed as Deputy Public Protector

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Advocate Nompilo Kholeka Gcaleka as Deputy Public Protector for a period of seven years effective from 1 February 2020.

Gcaleka's appointment is in terms of Section 2 A (1) of the Public Protector Act 23 of 1994 and on the recommendation of the National Assembly.

The appointment of Advocate Gcaleka follows the expiry of the term of office of Advocate Kevin Malunga.

"President Ramaphosa thanked Advocate Malunga for his contribution in the office of the Public Protector and service to the people of South Africa," the President's office said in a statement on Friday.

Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka is a former Special Advisor in the Ministries of the National Treasury and Home Affairs.

She previously served as Senior State Advocate and Senior Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions in the National Prosecuting Authority.

She is an admitted Advocate of the High Court of South Africa and a former National Chairperson of the Society of State Advocates of South Africa. Advocate Gcaleka is also a member of the Black Lawyers Association.

"President Ramaphosa has wished Advocate Gcaleka well on her new role and is confident she will execute the responsibilities before her with diligence and commitment," read the statement.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

