Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adv. Kholeka Gcaleka appointed as Deputy Public Protector

The appointment of Advocate Gcaleka follows the expiry of the term of office of Advocate Kevin Malunga.

Adv. Kholeka Gcaleka appointed as Deputy Public Protector
“President Ramaphosa thanked Advocate Malunga for his contribution in the office of the Public Protector and service to the people of South Africa,” the President’s office said in a statement on Friday. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Advocate Nompilo Kholeka Gcaleka as Deputy Public Protector for a period of seven years effective from 1 February 2020.

Gcaleka's appointment is in terms of Section 2 A (1) of the Public Protector Act 23 of 1994 and on the recommendation of the National Assembly.

The appointment of Advocate Gcaleka follows the expiry of the term of office of Advocate Kevin Malunga.

"President Ramaphosa thanked Advocate Malunga for his contribution in the office of the Public Protector and service to the people of South Africa," the President's office said in a statement on Friday.

Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka is a former Special Advisor in the Ministries of the National Treasury and Home Affairs.

She previously served as Senior State Advocate and Senior Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions in the National Prosecuting Authority.

She is an admitted Advocate of the High Court of South Africa and a former National Chairperson of the Society of State Advocates of South Africa. Advocate Gcaleka is also a member of the Black Lawyers Association.

"President Ramaphosa has wished Advocate Gcaleka well on her new role and is confident she will execute the responsibilities before her with diligence and commitment," read the statement.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Following are the top foreign stories at 2005 hours

FGN27 UK-BREXIT-LD INDIABusinesses see promising India-UK ties ahead after Brexit London The UK will officially quit the European Union EU on Friday night, a certainty welcomed by Indian businesses operating in the country as well as the B...

Delegates from over 60 countries to attend DefExpo in Lucknow

Delegates from over 60 countries including China, Russia, the UK and South Korea will participate in the upcoming DefExpo, Indias mega defence exhibition, which is being held in Lucknow from February 5-9. Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar said a...

Omega Seiki makes foray into EV space; unveils electric cargo vehicle

Auto component maker Omega Seiki on Friday announced its foray into electric mobility space with the unveiling of an electric three wheeled cargo vehicle to cater to the needs of e-commerce and B2B industry segments. Available in two trims,...

HUL to increase soap prices by 5-6 pc

FMCG major HUL on Friday said that it would increase soaps prices by up to 6 per cent in a phased manner to offset the rising cost of palm oil. According to HUL Chief Financial Officer Srinivas Phatak, prices of palm oil in the last six mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020