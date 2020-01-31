Left Menu
KZN police arrest soccer coach for rape

A person came forward and alleged that in December 2019, he was recruited by a man who introduced himself as a soccer coach.

KZN police arrest soccer coach for rape
The family gave their consent as they were under the impression their son was going to realise his dream of playing soccer in a professional environment. Image Credit: ANI

KwaZulu-Natal Police have arrested a 25-year-old man, who allegedly posed as a soccer coach, for rape in Pinetown.

According to the police, he promised the person that he would play in one of the Premier Soccer League junior teams.

"The soccer coach went to the young boy's home where he produced forms to the family, to be filled in, which basically stated that their son was going to join a soccer academy," said the police in a statement.

The family gave their consent as they were under the impression their son was going to realise his dream of playing soccer in a professional environment.

However, the young soccer enthusiast was allegedly raped by the man who had recruited him.

"The young boy alleged that while at Kloof, the coach gave him a concoction to drink which left him drugged. It was during this time that the coach took advantage of him," said police.

A case of rape was opened at the Pinetown Police Station and it was transferred to the Pinetown Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) for further investigation.

Investigations revealed that there were similar cases opened at Chatsworth and Marriannhill Police Stations and the suspect has various cases of similar crimes in Johannesburg.

Following his arrest, further investigations led police to a so-called clubhouse at KwaMashu 'M' Section.

Police found a house where four boys, aged between 16 and 17, were being held.

It was established that they were from various parts of the province and were lured by the prospect of pursuing their soccer ambitions.

The boys were removed from the house and taken back to their respective homes.

The man will appear at the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The provincial police are making a concerted effort to turn the tide against the scourge of sexually related crimes.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

