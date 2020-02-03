Personal Data Protection Bill 2019 referred to joint committee for examination

The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 as introduced in Lok Sabha has been referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee of both the Houses, under the Chairperson of Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi (New Delhi) M.P. for examination and Report.

It has been decided to seek views and suggestions on the Bill from individuals and associations/bodies concerned. The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 has been uploaded on Lok Sabha Website (loksabha.nic.in>legislations>bills introduced>Bill No. 373)

Those desirous of submitting their views/suggestions to the Committee may send two copies of their written Memoranda/suggestions either in English or Hindi on the subject to the Director, Lok Sabha Secretariat, Room No. 152, Parliament House Annexe, New Delhi-110001 or email at jpc-datalaw@sansad.nic.in and at mrs.mlekhi@sansad.nic.in within three weeks from the date of publication.

The Memoranda submitted to the Committee would form part of the records of the Committee and would be treated as Confidential and would enjoy the privilege of the Committee.

Those who wish to appear before the Committee, besides submitting Memoranda, are also requested to specifically indicate so. However, the Chairperson's decision in this regard shall be final.

