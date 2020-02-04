Left Menu
Mpumalanga: Hawks arrest more suspect in fraud case

A Hawks investigation revealed that she apparently diverted the funds to her family members’ accounts. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Hawks in Mpumalanga have arrested one more suspect in connection to a fraud case, where R11.5 million was allegedly stolen from an entity in that province.

Jaco Meintjies (45) was arrested on Monday for fraud and theft. He subsequently appeared before the Nelspruit Magistrate Court, where he was released on R3 000 bail.

Meintjies will now join other suspects, who were arrested in 2019 and are expected to go on trial in the same case on 5, 6 and 7 May 2020, said Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi.

"Carol Ann Avent (46) and five co-accused -- Lucy Andrea Du Preez (50), John Avent (53), Piet Albertus Meintjies (36), Maria Antoinette Le Roux (49) and Kerry Anne Avent (31) -- were arrested in 2019 in connection with over R11.5 million that was allegedly stolen from a Nelspruit based entity from 2010 to 2016 through fictitious transactions initiated by Carol Ann Event, a former bookkeeper at the said entity," said Sekgotodi.

Carol Ann Avent was arrested in 2016 and charged on 1 150 counts of fraud. She was subsequently released on R5 000 bail and later pleaded guilty in November 2019. Her matter is postponed to 13 February 2020.

A Hawks investigation revealed that she apparently diverted the funds to her family members' accounts.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

