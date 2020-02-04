Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ethiopia: Women survivors hope to bring end to FGM

The practice which involves injuring the female genitalia for non-medical reasons is internationally recognized as a violation of women’s human rights.  

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 22:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 22:20 IST
Ethiopia: Women survivors hope to bring end to FGM
Globally, it’s estimated that some 200 million girls and women alive today have undergone some form of FGM.  Image Credit: Flickr

"My flesh has been taken away, but I can never give away my heart"; those are the powerful words of resolve from Abida Dawud, one of three women survivors of female genital mutilation, or FGM, from Ethiopia, who have been speaking to the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) about their experiences.

The three women, all from the Afar Region of the Horn of Africa country, tell their stories in the hope that they can empower others in their communities to help bring an end to FGM.

The practice which involves injuring the female genitalia for non-medical reasons is internationally recognized as a violation of women's human rights.

Globally, it's estimated that some 200 million girls and women alive today have undergone some form of FGM.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UNESCO DG in India: Visits Raj Ghat and Humayun's Tomb; meets HRD, culture ministers

UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay on Tuesday kicked off her three-day tour of India seeking to bolster strategic partnership with the country focusing on areas of heritage and education, officials said. This is her first official visit...

Indo-US trade deal likely to be sealed during President Trump's India visit

India and the US are set to seal a trade deal during President Donald Trumps planned visit to India in the last week of this month, multiple sources said on Tuesday. Trade officials of Indian and the US are giving final touches to the propo...

Nagpur: 3 killed as car on wrong side of road rams into bike

Three people were killed on Tuesday night after a car moving on the wrong side of the road rammed into their motorcycle in Godhani area of Nagpur, police said. A Koradi police station official identified the dead as Hindbaji Kakde 52, Nand...

World has 'window of opportunity' to halt virus spread: WHO chief

Geneva, Feb 4 AFP The dramatic measures taken by China to rein in the deadly new coronavirus outbreak have prevented significant spread abroad, providing a window of opportunity to halt transmission, the World Health Organization said Tuesd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020