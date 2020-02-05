Stage 2 rotational load shedding currently in effect

Stage 2 rotational load shedding is currently in effect until 06:00 tomorrow morning, after which the situation will be reviewed.

"While a number of units have returned to service overnight, we still continue to replenish our emergency reserves, hence there will regrettably be no respite during today's morning and afternoon traffic rush hours," Eskom said in a statement.

Customers are advised that, while not expected, any additional shifts on the system may require a change in the load shedding stage.

"We, therefore, request customers to use electricity sparingly and to reduce demand in order to get through this period of load shedding. Eskom will communicate regularly during this period," Eskom said.

Suspending load shedding during peak hour traffic is a pilot meant to help minimize the impact of load shedding on the commuting public, and is contingent on the availability of generating capacity and the use of emergency generating units.

As this is not possible every day, it will be confirmed each day, dependent on the risk based on the available capacity and emergency reserves on the day.

Unplanned outages or breakdowns were at 9 817MW as of 06:00 this morning.

"Load shedding is necessary due to a shortage in capacity and to enable us to replenish emergency reserves, which were extensively used to supplement capacity yesterday.

"Critical maintenance is being done on units that are currently on planned outages as well as some of those on unplanned outages to ensure a timeous return to service," Eskom said.

To assist in reducing the stage of load shedding, Eskom appeal to customers to continue to use electricity sparingly:

•Set air-conditioners' average temperature at 23ºC.

•Switch off your geysers over peak periods.

•Use a cold water tap rather than using the geyser every time.

•Set your swimming pool pump cycle to run twice a day, three hours at a time.

•At the end of the day, turn off computers, copiers, printers and fax machines at the switch.

Eskom appealed to customers to revisit their load shedding schedules on the Eskom (https://loadshedding.eskom.co.za) or local municipal websites, depending on their electricity supplier, to review amendments.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

