Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stage 2 rotational load shedding currently in effect

Customers are advised that, while not expected, any additional shifts on the system may require a change in the load shedding stage.

Stage 2 rotational load shedding currently in effect
“Critical maintenance is being done on units that are currently on planned outages as well as some of those on unplanned outages to ensure a timeous return to service,” Eskom said. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Stage 2 rotational load shedding is currently in effect until 06:00 tomorrow morning, after which the situation will be reviewed.

"While a number of units have returned to service overnight, we still continue to replenish our emergency reserves, hence there will regrettably be no respite during today's morning and afternoon traffic rush hours," Eskom said in a statement.

Customers are advised that, while not expected, any additional shifts on the system may require a change in the load shedding stage.

"We, therefore, request customers to use electricity sparingly and to reduce demand in order to get through this period of load shedding. Eskom will communicate regularly during this period," Eskom said.

Suspending load shedding during peak hour traffic is a pilot meant to help minimize the impact of load shedding on the commuting public, and is contingent on the availability of generating capacity and the use of emergency generating units.

As this is not possible every day, it will be confirmed each day, dependent on the risk based on the available capacity and emergency reserves on the day.

Unplanned outages or breakdowns were at 9 817MW as of 06:00 this morning.

"Load shedding is necessary due to a shortage in capacity and to enable us to replenish emergency reserves, which were extensively used to supplement capacity yesterday.

"Critical maintenance is being done on units that are currently on planned outages as well as some of those on unplanned outages to ensure a timeous return to service," Eskom said.

To assist in reducing the stage of load shedding, Eskom appeal to customers to continue to use electricity sparingly:

•Set air-conditioners' average temperature at 23ºC.

•Switch off your geysers over peak periods.

•Use a cold water tap rather than using the geyser every time.

•Set your swimming pool pump cycle to run twice a day, three hours at a time.

•At the end of the day, turn off computers, copiers, printers and fax machines at the switch.

Eskom appealed to customers to revisit their load shedding schedules on the Eskom (https://loadshedding.eskom.co.za) or local municipal websites, depending on their electricity supplier, to review amendments.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Sajjad Lone, Wahid Parra released from detention in J-K

Peoples Conference leader Sajjad Lone and Peoples Democratic Partys Wahid Parra have been released from detention in Jammu and Kashmir. Both the leaders were detained following the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.Several lead...

The deal of the century will die before Trump dies - Iran Supreme Leader

U.S. President Donald Trumps peace plan to end the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, dubbed the Deal of the Century, will die before Trump dies, Irans Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday, according to a tweet...

Denmark jails 3 men suspected of spying for Saudi Arabia

Copenhagen, Feb 5 AP Three men who are members of an Iranian separatist group, the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz, have been jailed in pre-trial custody in Denmark until Feb. 27, suspected of spying for an unnamed Saudi ...

Chris Pratt to star in, executive produce TV series 'The Terminal List'

Hollywood star Chris Pratt will headline and executive produce the TV series The Terminal List. According to Deadline, the show is currently in development at MRC Television through Civic Center Media.Antoine Fuqua, best known for The Equal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020