Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong protesters' Nobel Peace Prize nomination draws mixed reactions

Hong Kong protesters' Nobel Peace Prize nomination draws mixed reactions
Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong's pro-democracy moment has been nominated by a bipartisan group of prominent US lawmakers for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize. The move could anger China, which has regularly blamed foreign involvement for protests in the former British colony.

The Republican and Democratic heads of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China released a letter nominating the protesters for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Chinese-ruled Hong Kong has been embroiled by more than seven months of turmoil sparked by a now withdrawn extradition bill that would have allowed individuals to be sent to China for trial.

The youth-led protests, including mass marches, petrol bomb attacks and battles on university campuses, have since morphed into a broader revolt against authorities and strong-arm Chinese rule.

The Nobel Peace Prize nomination has drawn mixed reactions from the people of Hong Kong. While those supporting the pro-democracy moment hailed the support to protesters while others decrying the nomination to protesters who sparked "seven months of chaos" in Hong Kong.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Eriksen says he was 'black sheep' at Spurs

London, Feb 5 AFP Christian Eriksen says his decision to run down his contract at Tottenham made him a black sheep at the Premier League club. The 27-year-old midfielder joined Inter Milan last month for a fee of around 17 million 22 millio...

Nigeria sees exponential growth in mining sector within five years -minister

Nigeria expects its mining sector to account for 3 of GDP over the next five years from just 0.3 as the government seeks to diversify the economy away from oil, the minister for mines and steel development said on Wednesday.Olamilekan Adegb...

Rishabh Pant signed as brand ambassador by JSW

JSW Steel on Wednesday announced Rishabh Pant as the as their brand ambassador. Pant is a wicketkeeper-batsman for IPL franchise Delhi Capitals which is co-owned by JSW.The young wicketkeeper-batsman was signed for three-years to promote J...

Unemployment rate at 6.1 pc in 2017-18, govt cites new survey

Unemployment rate in the country as per a new survey was 6.1 per cent in 2017-18, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Minister of State for Labour Santosh Gangwar said the government is conducting a new Periodic Labour Force ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020