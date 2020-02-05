Hong Kong protesters' Nobel Peace Prize nomination draws mixed reactions

Hong Kong's pro-democracy moment has been nominated by a bipartisan group of prominent US lawmakers for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize. The move could anger China, which has regularly blamed foreign involvement for protests in the former British colony.

The Republican and Democratic heads of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China released a letter nominating the protesters for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Chinese-ruled Hong Kong has been embroiled by more than seven months of turmoil sparked by a now withdrawn extradition bill that would have allowed individuals to be sent to China for trial.

The youth-led protests, including mass marches, petrol bomb attacks and battles on university campuses, have since morphed into a broader revolt against authorities and strong-arm Chinese rule.

The Nobel Peace Prize nomination has drawn mixed reactions from the people of Hong Kong. While those supporting the pro-democracy moment hailed the support to protesters while others decrying the nomination to protesters who sparked "seven months of chaos" in Hong Kong.

