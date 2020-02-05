Maha: Waste water treatment plan gets cabinet nod

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday approved the first phase plan for treating wastewater in urban areas of the state. According to an official statement, 9758.53 million liters daily (MLD) wastewater is generated in the jurisdiction of 391 local governing bodies in the state, while the existing treatment capacity is 7747.24 MLD.

As directed by the National Green Tribunal, it is mandatory to treat the remaining 2011.91 MLD wastewater, it was stated. Hence, Rs 2,820 crore required for creating the additional treatment capacity in phase-1 will either be raised through Centre-sponsored Amrut Mission 2 or the state's Maharashtra Suvarna Jayanti Nagarotthan Maha-Abhiyan, the statement read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.