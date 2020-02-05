Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Green protesters step up pressure on Siemens over coal mine project

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 21:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 21:12 IST
UPDATE 3-Green protesters step up pressure on Siemens over coal mine project

Siemens came under increased pressure from climate change protesters and its own shareholders on Wednesday over a contract to supply an Australian coal mine, demanding that Chief Executive Joe Kaeser cancel the deal.

About 200 people with banners and megaphones protested against the agreement to supply signaling technology outside the Munich arena where the German engineering company was holding its annual general meeting. Inside, a procession of shareholders queued up to support their call, worried about the environmental impact and carbon emissions from the project.

As the company announced weaker-than-expected earnings, Kaeser said Siemens would become climate neutral by 2030 and it was "almost grotesque" that it had been singled out by environmentalists for criticism. "The claims raised are legitimate ones, but they don't bring about solutions right away," Kaeser told reporters.

Under the contract agreed last year, Siemens will provide signals technology for a railway line to transport coal from a remote coal mine run by India’s Adani Group (ADEL.NS) in Queensland. Before Wednesday's meeting, protesters unfurled a banner on Siemens' Munich headquarters that declared: "Bushfires start here - stop Adani".

Murrawah Johnson, from an Australian indigenous group, told the AGM that Siemens had not checked properly whether the traditional owners supported the coal mine project. "We have said time and again in a clear voice no to this project," he said.

Helena Marschall, a 17-year-old member of environmental group Fridays for Future, accused Siemens of hypocrisy by posing as a climate protection company while taking on environmentally damaging contracts. "A company that is truly sustainable can no longer afford to support fossil-fuel projects. Contracts will have to be broken not just in Australia, but all over the world," she said.

Shareholders also expressed concern about the impact of the 18-million-euro ($19.80 million) contract and the damage it could do to Siemens' reputation. "With a careful examination of all environmental and reputational risks, Siemens should never have signed this contract," said Vera Diehl, a portfolio manager from Union Investment, which owns a 0.6% stake. FORECASTS MISSED

Siemens reported first-quarter results that missed forecasts after a slowdown in its industrial automation business and problems in its power and gas and wind power operations. Siemens' industrial operating profit fell 30% to 1.43 billion euros ($1.58 billion), missing analyst forecasts for 1.88 billion euros in a consensus gathered by the company.

Revenue rose slightly to 20.32 billion euros, undershooting estimates for 20.63 billion euros. The company confirmed its guidance of full-year earnings per share in the range of 6.30 to 7.00 euros after posting 1.33 euros during the first quarter.

"We have had better quarters in the past," Kaeser said, but added that Siemens would make up ground in the second half and hit its targets after a slow start. Despite the downturn, the company's plan to spin off its energy business and merge it with its wind power operations remained on track for September, he said.

On Tuesday Siemens said it would buy Iberdrola's IBE.MC 8.1% stake in Siemens Gamesa renewable energy for 1.1 billion euros and transfer the shares into its new Siemens Energy unit. ($1 = 0.9091 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Russia says alarmed by U.S. deployment of low-yield nuclear missiles

Russia is alarmed by the U.S. Navys decision to deploy low-yield nuclear missiles on submarines since they heighten the risk of a limited nuclear war, a Russian official said on Wednesday.Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said the depl...

Winning hearts and minds of people key to peace in J-K: NC

The National Conference on Wednesday urged the Centre to undertake a massive reach out to win over the hearts and minds of the people in Jammu and Kashmir, saying it will herald a new era of peace in the union territory. It expressed grave ...

EV demand growth unlikely to reach significant level in next fiscal: Goenka

Greater Noida, Feb 5 PTI Growth in electric vehicles demand is unlikely to reach a significant level for major players at least in the next two fiscal, and in personal electric mobility segment it may take even longer,&#160; MM Managing Di...

UPDATE 3-Merck to slim down with asset spinoff, focus on Keytruda, vaccines

Merck Co Inc said on Wednesday it will spin off its womens health, biosimilar drugs and older products into a separate publicly traded company as it tightens its focus on growth drivers like cancer drug Keytruda and vaccines. The new compa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020