Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-U.S. warns energy cos like Rosneft, Chevron over ties to Venezuela's Maduro

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 06:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 06:14 IST
UPDATE 3-U.S. warns energy cos like Rosneft, Chevron over ties to Venezuela's Maduro

The Trump administration is ramping up pressure against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government, and energy companies with ties to it, from Russia's Rosneft to U.S.-based Chevron Corp, should "tread cautiously," a senior administration official said on Wednesday. The comments came in response to a question about possible sanctions against Rosneft on a call with reporters ahead of a White House meeting between Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido and U.S. President Donald Trump.

"Everything is an option as regards creating pressure, whether it's towards Russian entities that are supporting Maduro or others. So, absolutely, that ... remains on the table," the official said, emphasizing that the administration was "concerned" by more than just Rosneft's behavior. "Whether it's Rosneft, whether it's Reliance, whether it's Repsol, whether it's Chevron here in the United States, I would tread cautiously towards their activities in Venezuela that are in support, directly or indirectly, of the Maduro dictatorship because ... we're halfway through our maximum pressure campaign," he added.

Rosneft, India's Reliance Industries, Spain's Repsol and Chevron did not immediately respond to requests for comment. But some company executives were surprised by the tone of the remarks, since the U.S government has not taken action since it threatened oil firms dealing with Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A., or PDVSA, in August, sources told Reuters.

Rosneft, Reliance, Repsol and Chevron have emerged as the main business partners for PDVSA since the United States imposed the steepest sanctions yet on the state-owned Venezuelan company last year. Most of them share oilfields with PDVSA in Venezuela, and they also act as intermediaries for sales of Venezuelan oil to markets such as Asia. In 2019, Rosneft was the main receiver of Venezuelan oil, followed by China National Petroleum Corp - which suspended direct purchases from PDVSA, Cuba's Cubametales and Reliance, according to PDVSA's internal documents and Refinitiv Eikon data.

Washington imposed a first round of sanctions on PDVSA a year ago, depriving the state-run firm of its main market, the United States. In August, it announced new sanctions targeting non-U.S. firms buying Venezuelan oil. "VERY SIGNIFICANT CONSEQUENCES"

The official also warned against any interference by the Maduro government in Guaido's trip back to Venezuela. "Any harm that may be caused on Juan Guaido on his return to Venezuela will have very significant consequences," the official said. Guaido, president of the opposition-held National Assembly, is recognized as Venezuela's rightful president by dozens of countries including the United States.

He was a guest at Tuesday's State of the Union address, when Trump, a Republican, praised him as a "very brave man who carries with him the hopes, dreams and aspirations of all Venezuelans." Guaido received a standing ovation from Democratic and Republican members of the U.S. Congress. The senior administration official also described "good momentum" since Maduro's party failed to wrest control of the national assembly from Guaido last month, and said there would be some "impactful measures" within the next 30 days to further cripple Maduro's rule.

The only possible topic up for negotiation with Maduro's government was a discussion of "certain guarantees" upon his exit, the person added. (Reporting By Alexandra Alper and Steve Holland, Additional reporting by Marianna Parraga in Mexico city; Editing by Franklin Paul, Steve Orlofsky and Richard Chang)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Breaking with Republicans, Romney votes 'guilty' in Trump impeachment trial

Republican Senator Mitt Romney issued a scathing criticism of Donald Trump on Wednesday as he broke with his party and voted to convict the U.S. president for abuse of power in his impeachment trial. Romney was the only lawmaker to break wi...

UPDATE 3-Kirk Douglas, Hollywood's tough guy on screen and off, dead at 103

Kirk Douglas, the cleft-chinned movie star who fought gladiators, cowboys and boxers on the screen and the Hollywood establishment, died on Wednesday at the age of 103, his son Michael Douglas said. It is with tremendous sadness that my bro...

Canada and China both "furious" in row triggered by Huawei arrest - Canadian envoy

Canada and China are both furious over the case of a Huawei executive detained in Canada in 2018 and its aftermath, but there are signs the two sides can hold constructive talks, the Canadian ambassador to Beijing said on Wednesday.Canadian...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares gain after solid U.S. data, focus on virus

Asian stocks edged up on Thursday, a day after U.S. SP 500 hit a record peak following encouraging economic data, while investors keep a wary eye on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. MSCIs broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020