Passengers from 1265 flights screened; no new case for nCoV detected

As of 6th February, 138750 passengers from 1265 flights have been screened for Novel Coronavirus illness. Till now, no new case has been detected.

All 645 evacuees from Wuhan, China have tested negative for Novel Coronavirus. In addition, 510 samples have been tested by ICMR network laboratories of which all have tested negative except for 3 already reported positive. The 3 positive cases are clinically stable.

Community surveillance and contact tracing are ongoing by IDSP for 6558 persons across 32 States/UTs.

Fourth Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) meeting was held on 6th February 2020 under Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to discuss various technical issues including review period of follow up required for asymptomatic travelers from China.

Ministry of Health & Family Welfare in coordination with central Ministries and all States/UTs is taking adequate measures for the management of Novel Coronavirus in India. In case of fever, cough, and symptoms of Pneumonia, seek medical attention immediately.

(With Inputs from PIB)

