Left Menu
Development News Edition

Death of SACAA employees setback for transformation: Mbalula

The employees lost their lives in a tragic accident when they were aboard a Civil Aviation Authority's Flight Inspections Unit aircraft on 23 January 2020.

Death of SACAA employees setback for transformation: Mbalula
The Minister on Thursday attended the memorial service of the SACAA employees. Image Credit: Twitter(@MbalulaFikile)

The death of three South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) employees, who lost their lives in a plane crash in the Western Cape, is a setback for transformation in the aviation industry, says Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

"Their loss represents a major setback in our efforts to transform the sector and open up opportunities for the previously disadvantaged and the youth. To lose a pioneering and all-African crew, who we were the first in their respective areas of expertise, is a loss to the nation," the Minister said.

The employees lost their lives in a tragic accident when they were aboard a Civil Aviation Authority's Flight Inspections Unit aircraft on 23 January 2020. The aircraft crashed shortly after take-off from George Airport in the Western Cape.

The Minister on Thursday attended the memorial service of the SACAA employees.

"While we mourn their passing, we must equally celebrate their lives. As we celebrate their great achievements as trailblazers, we must find inspiration in the knowledge that they were head and shoulders above their peers," Mbalula said.

Captain Thabiso Tolo qualified in 2013 as captain of this crew and had 4 959 hours of flying to his credit. Among others, he was the first black Captain of the Flight Inspection Unit.

He started working as a pilot at the South African Air Force between 1989 and 2003.

First Officer Tebogo Lekalakala had 1 050 hours of flying to her credit. She performed her last training as Flight Safety Simulator in San Antonio in the United States.

Lekalakala was a co-pilot and the first black woman to fly for the Flight Inspection Unit in 2019. Before joining the SACAA, she was an Air Force pilot between 2006 and 2018.

Gugu Comfort Mnguni, a flight inspector, had over 1 300 flying hours to his credit. He conducted his last training at the Global Navigation Satellite System for Aviation, Eurocontrol, in Luxembourg.

He was trained in the Flight Inspection System at the CARNAC 30 in France. He became the first black Flight Inspector for the Flight Inspection Unit in 2013.

"On behalf of the government, I convey our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and loved ones. We are with you during this trying time. Thabiso, Tebogo, and Gugu have run their race, and we must find comfort in the legacy they have left for future generations," the Minister said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Twitter notches first $1 bln quarterly revenue, beating estimates; shares jump

Twitter Inc pulled in 1 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time on Thursday, beating expectations as efforts to make its platform more user-friendly brought in more people, and sending its shares up 14 in early trading. Twitter reco...

Vegans see green shoots in meat-loving Nigeria

When Nigerian chef Olasore Osidele became a vegan six years ago, people warned him that cutting out meat was questioning Gods plan.I dont want to harm any animal, he said, but some Christians find not eating meat almost religiously offensiv...

I-T Dept launches e-calculator to compare due tax under new, old regime

The Income Tax Department on Thursday launched an e-calculator for individuals to estimate and compare their tax liability under the new tax slabs as compared to the existing regime, officials said on Thursday. The calculator, launched earl...

All 645 evacuated from Wuhan test negative for coronavirus

All 645 people evacuated from Chinas Wuhan city, who were lodged at the quarantine facilities set up by the Army and Indo Tibetan Border Police ITBP in and around Delhi, have tested negative for coronavirus, the Union Health Ministry said o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020