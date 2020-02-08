Libya's oil production dropped to 181,576 barrels per day, NOC said on Friday.

Oil output in Libya has been plunging since Jan. 18 due to a blockade of ports and fields by groups loyal to eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar, falling to current levels from about 1.2 million bpd before the stoppage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.