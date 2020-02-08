Libya's oil production dropped to 181,576 barrels per day
Libya's oil production dropped to 181,576 barrels per day, NOC said on Friday.
Oil output in Libya has been plunging since Jan. 18 due to a blockade of ports and fields by groups loyal to eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar, falling to current levels from about 1.2 million bpd before the stoppage.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
