Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iraqi officials: US will grant vital Iran sanctions waiver

  • PTI
  • |
  • Baghdad
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 14:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 14:09 IST
Iraqi officials: US will grant vital Iran sanctions waiver
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The United States has signaled to Iraq its willingness to extend sanctions waivers enabling the country to continue importing vital Iranian gas and electricity imports, three Iraqi officials said this week, a move that would be a key test of Baghdad-Washington ties. The decision comes amid strained U.S.-Iraqi ties following last month's Washington-directed airstrike in Baghdad that killed a high-profile Iranian general and a senior Iraqi militia leader.

A previous waiver, granted in October, is set to expire on Feb. 13. The three officials said the U.S. State Department, which issues such waivers, has conveyed its readiness to extend the waiver for another three months — if Iraq is able to formulate a timeline by the end of the week, detailing a plan to wean itself off Iranian gas dependence. "The American side has announced to us their readiness," said one of the officials.

The officials interviewed are all senior members of Iraq's government, including one who is close to the negotiations with the Americans. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter before it becomes official. There was no immediate comment from U.S. officials.

The Iraqi officials said the new waiver would be a test of Baghdad-Washington ties after tensions soared following a Jan. 3 U.S. airstrike near the Baghdad airport that killed a top Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani, and senior Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. Since then, Iraqi Shiite political leaders have pushed a non-binding resolution through parliament to pressure the government to oust U.S. troops from the country. Washington has responded to Iraq's requests to initiate troop withdrawals with blunt refusal, even threatening primary sanctions that could cripple Iraq's economy. Tensions have cooled in recent weeks, with both sides stepping back from saber-rattling rhetoric. rival Iraqi blocs in parliament have also selected a prime minister-designate, Mohammed Allawi, to replace outgoing Premier Adel Abdul-Mahdi.

Iraq remains highly dependent on Iranian natural gas to meet electricity demands, especially during the scorching summer months when imports account for a third of consumption. Late payments by Baghdad for Iranian power and gas have resulted in interruptions in recent years. In the summer of 2018, that was one factor that leads to destabilizing protests in the southern oil-rich province of Basra.

The U.S. waiver enables Iraq to avoid penalties while paying Iran billions of dollars for energy imports. It has been granted successively since November 2018, when the Trump administration re-imposed sanctions on Iran. Washington has used the threat of sanctions as leverage to push the Iraqi government to build up domestic power supplies and reduce dependence on Iran. Iraq currently flares vast quantities of gas because it lacks the infrastructure to capture it.

It also has two gas fields in Anbar and Diyala provinces but the development of those suffered major setbacks after the Islamic State group overran the areas in the summer of 2014. The threat of sanctions had presented Iraqi officials with a difficult choice: end a vital source of electricity or be denied access to U.S. currency. Iraq has billions of dollars in oil revenue at the Federal Reserve Bank in New York. Oil accounts for 90% of Iraq's state revenue.

The Iraqi Cabinet moved toward placating Washington's conditions to renew the sanctions waiver in late January, by approving six oil contracts awarded by the Oil Ministry in April 2018 that would boost domestic gas supply in over two years, according to a Cabinet statement on Jan. 23. The contracts were passed, "within the framework of the government's efforts to enhance self-sufficiency in energy and reduce dependence on imported gas," the statement said.

Iraq's caretaker government approved the contracts, which would include fields that could produce over 750 million standard cubic feet of gas per day in 36 months, the statement added. "We expect to sign soon," said an industry official from one of the three companies awarded the contracts. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity in order not to compromise ongoing talks with the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

BJP weakening equal rights given to Dalits, tribals by Constitution: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked the BJP over the Supreme Courts decision on the issue of reservation in appointments and promotions, alleging that the ruling party was weakening the equal rights given to Dalits and ...

UPDATE 1-Merkel protegee Kramp-Karrenbauer won't run for chancellor - source

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Chancellor Angela Merkels protege and leader of their conservative Christian Democrats CDU, will not run for chancellor in Germanys federal election next year, a source in her party said on Monday.Kramp-Karrenbau...

UPDATE 1-Oscar fever grips cruise ship passengers under coronavirus quarantine

Some cruise ship passengers savored lavish meals others watched movies or were glued to the live Academy Awards broadcast. The lucky few whose turn it was to get fresh air paced the decks, reveling in a glimpse of blue sky. Nearly a week in...

President Ramaphosa takes over chairship of AU from Egypt President

Let us build the Africa we want. Let the guns be silenced. Let our swords be beaten to plowshares, and our spears turned into pruning hooks. It is the actions we take from this day onwards that will determine our continents destiny, said Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020