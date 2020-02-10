Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police Minister condemns murder of Free State officer

The male officer was killed when he and his female partner were performing crime prevention duties in Vierfontein.

Police Minister condemns murder of Free State officer
In a statement issued on Monday, Cele said police will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the criminals are brought to book. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Police Minister General Bheki Cele has condemned the murder of a Free State sergeant on Sunday.

The male officer was killed when he and his female partner were performing crime prevention duties in Vierfontein.

Two officers had reported for duty at 6 pm last night, said police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo.

"At approximately 9.05 pm, the female member called the commander at the Community Service Centre telephonically and frantically reported that they were under attack and shot by at least three suspects," Naidoo said.

The two sergeants had followed a suspicious vehicle from Vierfontein to Road House in Orkney.

"The members alighted from the police vehicle to confront the suspects, who also got out of their vehicle. They began arguing with the police officials before they opened fire on and subsequently disarmed them both of their official pistols, two magazines, and ammunition," said Naidoo.

The male sergeant died at the scene after sustaining a gunshot wound to the chest.

The female sergeant was wounded in her leg and admitted to the hospital, where she is in a stable condition.

Cases of murder, attempted murder, and robbery of the State-owned firearms and ammunition have been opened for further investigation.

In a statement issued on Monday, Cele said police will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the criminals are brought to book.

National Police Commissioner General Khehla John Sitole has ordered the mobilization of the 72-hour Activation Plan of Crime Intelligence, the Hawks, forensic experts, and SAPS detectives to find those responsible and bring them to book.

"This team must not rest until these ruthless criminals are all brought to book," said Sitole.

Police have appealed to anyone with information that can assist in the arrest and successful prosecution of the suspects to please contact SAPS Crime Stop number on 086 00 10111 or provide such information via MySAPSApp.

All information will be treated with strictest confidence and callers may remain anonymous.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

ICC has taken it very seriously: Indian team manager on Bangladesh's aggressive celebrations

Indias under-19 cricket team manager Anil Patel says the ICC has taken a serious view of the aggressive celebrations by Bangladesh players after their World Cup triumph and will be reviewing the footage of the final games last few minutes h...

Nissan to temporarily halt production at Japan factory due to coronavirus -Nikkei

Nissan Motor Co will temporarily halt production at its plant in Japans southwestern Kyushu due to the coronavirus, the Nikkei newspaper said on Monday, in a clear sign that the outbreak was starting to strain the global supply chain.Nissan...

US Democrats trade barbs as New Hampshire vote nears

Manchester, Feb 10 AFP Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg locked horns in their fight for the US Democratic presidential nomination Sunday as they scrambled for votes with just two days to go before New Hampshires closely-watched primary. Th...

Two Russian children die in Thai tourist boat crash

Bangkok, Feb 10 AFP Russian siblings aged 12 and six-years-old died Monday in a speed boat accident off the tourist island of Phuket, an official said, as two vessels collided near a pier. The accident took place 100 metres off a privately-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020