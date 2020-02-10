Police Minister condemns murder of Free State officer

Police Minister General Bheki Cele has condemned the murder of a Free State sergeant on Sunday.

The male officer was killed when he and his female partner were performing crime prevention duties in Vierfontein.

Two officers had reported for duty at 6 pm last night, said police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo.

"At approximately 9.05 pm, the female member called the commander at the Community Service Centre telephonically and frantically reported that they were under attack and shot by at least three suspects," Naidoo said.

The two sergeants had followed a suspicious vehicle from Vierfontein to Road House in Orkney.

"The members alighted from the police vehicle to confront the suspects, who also got out of their vehicle. They began arguing with the police officials before they opened fire on and subsequently disarmed them both of their official pistols, two magazines, and ammunition," said Naidoo.

The male sergeant died at the scene after sustaining a gunshot wound to the chest.

The female sergeant was wounded in her leg and admitted to the hospital, where she is in a stable condition.

Cases of murder, attempted murder, and robbery of the State-owned firearms and ammunition have been opened for further investigation.

In a statement issued on Monday, Cele said police will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the criminals are brought to book.

National Police Commissioner General Khehla John Sitole has ordered the mobilization of the 72-hour Activation Plan of Crime Intelligence, the Hawks, forensic experts, and SAPS detectives to find those responsible and bring them to book.

"This team must not rest until these ruthless criminals are all brought to book," said Sitole.

Police have appealed to anyone with information that can assist in the arrest and successful prosecution of the suspects to please contact SAPS Crime Stop number on 086 00 10111 or provide such information via MySAPSApp.

All information will be treated with strictest confidence and callers may remain anonymous.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

