Advisory to States/ UTs issued to implement vehicle registration system

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (M/o RTH) has issued an advisory to all State / Union Territory (UT) Administrations to implement the system of vehicle registration as per Rules notified under the Central Motor Vehicle Act 1988. The Ministry in its advisory has stated that it has come to the notice to the Ministry that in some States, vehicles are not being registered in spite of vehicles having Valid Type Approval (Road Worthiness, Certificate from authorized testing agencies) and that each model of the vehicle is subjected to physical inspection by the State Transport Department before their registration in the States.

The Advisory states, "VAHAN system provides a mechanism for the inventory of vehicles being uploaded by the vehicle manufacturers against valid type-approval certificates. Unless and until there are reasons for disputing the specifications of vehicles supplied, the pre-inspection of a model of vehicle, already type-approved should not be resorted to as it leads to unnecessary delay and harassment. Transport departments of States and UTs are requested to implement the system of registration of vehicles based on the production of type approval certificate and Form 22."

All authorized testing agencies carry out testing of a prototype of the model and provide the type approval certificate. Form 22 is a quality certificate for compliance with pollution standards, safety standards of components and roadworthiness.

(With Inputs from PIB)

